After Houston Texans owner Bob McNair's comments from the NFL owners meetings last week came to light on Friday, many from around the sports world took to social media to weigh in.

A report published in ESPN The Magazine said McNair declared, "we can't have the inmates running the prison" during a meeting of NFL owners over what to do about players who kneel in protest during the national anthem. The chairman and chief executive of the Houston Texans has apologized, but NBA players DeAndre Jordan and Draymond Green took offence to the comment.

Jordan, who plays for the Los Angeles Clippers, tweeted, "Too late Bob, I ain’t rollin! Hopefully nobody is...even though I’m not a Texans fan, I’m from Houston and this irks me...and millions!"

Meanwhile, Green took to Instagram to voice his displeasure with McNair. The Golden State Warriors forward likened what McNair said to the racist comments former Clippers owner Donald Sterling made in a leaked audio recording from Sept. 2013 that forced Sterling to sell the team and resulted in a lifetime ban from the NBA. "Wow! This sure does sound very Donald Sterling-esque," Green posted on Instagram. "But I'm sure the fans pay to see him play and he's putting himself at risk of CTE by going out there every Sunday and giving 110%! Inmates? For starters, let's stop using the word owner and maybe use the word Chairman. To be owned by someone just sets a bad precedent to start. It sets the wrong tone. It gives one the wrong mindset. Webster states that an inmate is a person confined to an institution such as a prison or hospital. Not sure these tax paying men should be referred to as inmates- but what do I know?"



Former NFL head coach Tony Dungy tried to diffuse the situation, stating that he doesn't believe the Texans' owner meant that he viewed the players as inmates, but "that's how piercing the issue has become."

According to a source, star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins reportedly left the Texans' practice facility due to McNair's comments and although several players also threatened to walk out of practice in protest, the Houston Texans coaching staff talked them out of doing so and the team will travel to Seattle to play the Seahawks as scheduled.