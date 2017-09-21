1h ago
Spurgeon's winner leads Wild past Jets
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Jets 1, Wild 0
Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck nearly matched Stalock, only allowing Jared Spurgeon's second period goal. Hellebuyck finished with 22 saves on 23 shots.
More
More
Columnists
1h ago
TSN.ca Staff
Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck nearly matched Stalock, only allowing Jared Spurgeon's second period goal. Hellebuyck finished with 22 saves on 23 shots.
NHL: Jets 1, Wild 0
NHL: Devils 4, Canadiens 1
Seravalli: Big name NHL players don't have time for analytics
Lupul to be examined by independent NHL doctor
Boeser picking up where he left off last year
Marner aiming to take his game to the next level
Insider Trading: Sens remain in the mix for Duchene
Stamkos top NHLer on SI's fittest male athletes
Chinese goalie getting opportunity of a lifetime with Canucks
NHL: Canucks 2, Kings 5