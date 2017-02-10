AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points and the San Antonio Spurs never trailed in an easy 103-92 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

San Antonio's Dewayne Dedmon had 17 points and 17 rebounds, reaching season highs in both categories. LaMarcus Aldridge added 19 points and 11 rebounds.

The Spurs led 27-19 after the first quarter and finished the second on a 12-2 run to take a 60-41 lead into halftime.

Andre Drummond had 12 points and 15 rebounds for Detroit. The Pistons had won seven of their previous eight at home, but were no match for a San Antonio team with the NBA's second-best record.

The Spurs began their run to end the first half with a 3-pointer by Danny Green. Leonard added a 3 of his own and pushed the lead to 19 with a 12-footer with 13.4 seconds remaining.