Tottenham will be missing a key part of their attack when they face Manchester United Saturday as striker Harry Kane will be held out of the game due to a minor strain to his left hamstring.

TEAM NEWS: @HKane underwent assessment and investigation earlier this week, which confirmed a minor strain to the left hamstring. pic.twitter.com/4s0E0Jzrr6 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 27, 2017

After leaving last weekend’s 4-1 victory over Liverpool in the closing minutes, the Premier League’s leading scorer did not play in Spurs’ midweek loss to West Ham that saw them eliminated from the League Cup.

“For tomorrow, we cannot take a risk,” head coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday. “It's a minor injury, very small, but we cannot take a risk. We'll see after for Wednesday against Real Madrid. Tomorrow, it's impossible."

Kane currently leads the league with eight goals as his team is level with Manchester United in the table with 20 points, behind only on goal differential.