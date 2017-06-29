ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues have re-signed forward Magnus Paajarvi to a one-year, one-way contract worth $800,000.

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong announced the deal Thursday. The 26-year-old Paajarvi split last season between the Blues and the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.

Paajarvi had eight goals and five assists last season in 32 regular-season games for St. Louis and added a goal and two assists in eight playoff games. He had seven goals and 11 assists in 26 games for the Wolves.

The Swede has 43 goals and 50 assists in 308 NHL regular-season games with Edmonton and St. Louis.