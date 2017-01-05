TORONTO — Raptors 905 head coach Jerry Stackhouse was named NBA Development League coach of the month Thursday.

He guided the team to a 9-3 record last month.

Stackhouse, who played 18 seasons in the NBA, is in his first season as head coach of the team. He served as an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors last season.

The honour came a day after Raptors head coach Dwane Casey was named NBA Eastern Conference coach of the month.