Veteran receiver Kenny Stafford tweeted Saturday that he has been released by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Football is a game of ups and downs just got released thank you Winnipeg for the love and support — Kenny Stafford (@Kstaff07) June 17, 2017

Stafford was in his first season with the Blue Bombers after having spent last year with the Montreal Alouettes.

The 27-year-old finished with 16 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns in nine games for the Alouettes last year.

Stafford's best year came in 2015 with the Edmonton Eskimos, when he finished with 47 receptions for 732 yards and nine touchdowns.

Stafford, who has also played for the Calgary Stampeders, has 89 receptions for 1,214 yards and 12 touchdowns in four years in the CFL.