Stampeders finish No. 1 in CFL Power Rankings

It's been one streaky season for the Eskimos, winning seven in a row to start the year, then losing six in a row, before winning five in a row to finish the regular season. The final product is a pretty good team, and they get the nod for No. 2 ahead of a bunch of similarly valued teams because they have the best quarterback, the receiving corps got a nice lift with Derel Walker's return from the NFL, and the running game was boosted by the addition of C.J. Gable from Hamilton.

Key Injuries: LB Cory Greenwood (knee), LB JC Sherritt (Achilles), RB John White (knee), DE Marcus Howard (leg).