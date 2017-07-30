CFL Must See: Finch takes the punt 97 yards for first TD of the game

CALGARY — Jerome Messam ran for three touchdowns to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a 60-1 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday.

Receiver Marken Michel hauled in two long passes to set up two of Messam's scores and then caught a TD pass of his own from quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell late in the second quarter. Michel finished with 190 yards on six catches.

Roy Finch returned a punt 97 yards into the end zone for the Stampeders (4-1-1), who extended their winning streak at McMahon Stadium to 13 straight games.

It was the largest margin of victory for the Stampeders in franchise history, surpassing the previous record of 50 points that was set in 1963 and equalled in 1995.

The Stamps also came close to setting a new mark for most points scored in a game (62), a record that was set in 1994 and matched two years later.

Rookie running back Ante Milanovic-Litre ran for his first-career CFL touchdown, while Shaquille Richardson also had an interception return for a TD.

Anthony Parker caught a touchdown pass from backup quarterback Andrew Buckley in the fourth quarter, while Rene Paredes kicked a field goal and Rob Maver booted a single.

Buckley is the first Canadian quarterback to throw a touchdown pass since Brandon Bridge on Nov. 8, 2015.

All the Tiger-Cats (0-5) could muster was a single by Sergio Castillo in the first half.

It was Hamilton's second largest margin of defeat in club history. The worst loss (68 points) was back in 1956 when Hamilton dropped an 82-14 decision to Montreal.

The Stampeders ate up a lot of time on the clock on their second drive of the game that ended with Paredes booting a 43-yard field goal at 12:05 of the first quarter. Calgary receiver Kamar Jorden went down with a leg injury on the drive and didn't return.

After the Ticats went two-and-out, Finch picked up Castillo's punt at his own 13-yard line and ran it back into the Hamilton end zone to put Calgary up 9-0.

Early in the second quarter, Michel hauled in a 40-yard pass from Mitchell to get the Stamps to Hamilton's one-yard line. On the next play, Messam scored his first TD of the game before Mitchell tossed a short pass to offensive lineman Spencer Wilson for a two-point convert.

Richardson then picked off an errant pass by Hamilton quarterback Zach Collaros and ran it back for a 47-yard score before Maver kicked a 54-yard single to put the Stamps up 25-0.

Michel continued his strong game as he hauled in a 60-yard pass to get the Stamps to the three-yard line to set up another TD by Messam.

After Castillo kicked a 53-yard single to get the Ticats on the board, Michel caught a 45-yard pass from Mitchell in the end zone to extend Calgary's lead to 39-1 by the end of the second quarter.

The Stamps started off the second half with an eight-play, 69-yard drive that was capped off by another one-yard touchdown run by Messam.

Milanovic-Litre then got in on the action as he ran for an eight-yard score at 9:17 of the third quarter before Parker caught a 10-yard TD pass from Buckley early in the final quarter.