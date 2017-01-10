The Calgary Stampeders announced on Tuesday the club will retain the entire coaching for the 2017 season.



Second-year head coach Dave Dickenson, who has been part of the Stamps coaching staff since 2009, was named the CFL's coach of the year in 2016 after leading the Stamps to a 15-2-1 regular-season record and an appearance in the Grey Cup championship game.

"A lot of our success can be attributed to the job my coaches did in 2016," said Dickenson. "I am excited to have another opportunity to work with these guys."



Also returning are all nine of Dickenson's assistant coaches. The group includes:

• DeVone Claybrooks (entering second season as defensive coordinator and his sixth on Stamps staff)

• Mark Kilam (eighth season as special-teams coordinator and 13th on Stamps staff)

• Pete Costanza (10th season as receivers coach)

• Marc Mueller (third season as running backs coach and fourth on Stamps staff)

• Ryan Dinwiddie (second season as Stamps quarterbacks coach and fifth as a CFL coach)

• Pat DelMonaco (fourth season as Stamps offensive line coach and eighth as a CFL coach)

• Corey Mace (second season as defensive line coach)

• Brent Monson (third season as linebackers coach and ninth on Stamps staff)

• Kahlil Carter (third season as defensive backs coach)

"This is an excellent, hard-working group of coaches and they all did great work last season," said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. "Stability on a coaching staff is a great asset and I'm very pleased that these men are all returning for 2017."