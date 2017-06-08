CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders signed international linebacker Evan McKelvey on Wednesday.

McKelvey attended rookie camp with the NFL's Baltimore Ravens in 2016.

The South Carolina native played 42 games at Marshall University and was named Conference USA's defensive player of the year in 2015, recording 113 tackles including nine tackles for loss, nine pass breakups, one interception, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

McKelvey had 256 tackles in his college career, including seven tackles for loss, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one sack and 13 pass breakups.