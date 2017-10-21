After a Winnipeg Blue Bombers loss to the Toronto Argonauts Saturday, the Calgary Stampeders (13-2-1) will officially host the Western Final at McMahon Stadium on Nov. 19.

It's the 20th first-place finish in franchise history, including the fourth in the last five years.

They have 14 division titles since the start of the 1990 season.

The Stampeders will conclude their regular season on Nov. 3 against the Edmonton Eskimos.