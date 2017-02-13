The Calgary Stampeders locked up two of their own on the eve of free agency, in international receiver Marquay McDaniel and defensive tackle Micah Johnson.

Stampeders general manager John Hufnagel announced the team has agreements in place with both pending free agents Monday.

"We have an agreement in principal with Marquay and Micah and we're just waiting on the paperwork." - Hufnagel

McDaniel has been with the Stampeders the past five years and finished with a career-high 1,074 receiving yards on 83 receptions last year. The 32-year-old has 489 career receptions for 6,441 yards and 33 touchdowns in 115 games spread across eight seasons, split between the Stamps and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Johnson, 28, has spent his four-year career with the Stamps. In 17 games last season the Kentucky product finished with 36 tackles and seven sacks. For his career, Johnson has 96 tackles and 18 sacks in 46 games.