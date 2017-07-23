Calgary Stampeders free safety Josh Bell will have an MRI on his knee on Monday, though his injury is not believed to be serious.

Bell suffered an injury in the Stampeders 27-10 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.

The 32-year-old has played in all five games this season for the Stampeders and has amassed 14 tackles and one interception.

This is Bell’s fourth season in Calgary and has also played for the BC Lions over the course of his CFL career.