1h ago
Stamps on top, Argos up in CFL Power Rankings
There's not much competition for the Calgary Stampeders at the top of the TSN.ca CFL Power Rankings and this week saw a couple of other teams move up.
The Toronto Argonauts, who suddenly have a star running back, and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who have won three of the past four games, both gained ground.
Calgary Stampeders
This Week: 1 | Last Week: 1 | Record: 11-1-1
TEAM STATS
PF404
PA231
DIFF+173
YDS/GM384.2
YDSA/GM324.5
It wasn't pretty, and it's not often that a CFL team can win with five field goals and no touchdowns, but the Stampeders kept the train a rollin' with a 15-9 win at Saskatchewan. Comfortably established in the No. 1 spot, a place they have held for every week but one this year.
Key Injuries: C Pierre Lavertu (neck), DL Cordarro Law (leg), WR Lemar Durant (knee), WR Kamar Jordan (lower body), WR DaVaris Daniels (lower body).
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
This Week: 2 | Last Week: 2 | Record: 9-3
TEAM STATS
PF409
PA353
DIFF+56
YDS/GM406.6
YDSA/GM394.6
Rolled up 553 yards in a 29-9 win over Ottawa, a solid performance that keeps the Bombers comfortably in second spot. WR Darvin Adams had seven catches for 195 yards and RB Andrew Harris gained 132 yards on 17 touches.
Key Injuries: LB Ian Wild, DE Jamaal Westerman (upper body).
Edmonton Eskimos
This Week: 3 | Last Week: 3 | Record: 7-5
TEAM STATS
PF327
PA354
DIFF-27
YDS/GM411.2
YDSA/GM351.1
Hopefully the bye week will refresh the Eskimos and they'll come back with a better performance because, after winning seven straight to open the year, they have lost five in a row.
Key Injuries: LB Cory Greenwood (knee), LB JC Sherritt (Achilles), RB John White (knee), LB Adam Konar (calf), DE Marcus Howard (leg), WR Vidal Hazelton (hamstring).
Toronto Argonauts
This Week: 4 | Last Week: 5 | Record: 6-7
TEAM STATS
PF319
PA323
DIFF-4
YDS/GM374.6
YDSA/GM327.0
James Wilder Jr. has been a game-changer for the Argonauts, putting up 475 yards from scrimmage over the past two games and that makes the Double Blue an interesting team down the stretch. If they have a multi-purpose back that can put up big yardage, maybe the Argos can make some noise.
Key Injuries: DT Alan-Michael Cash, DT Daryl Waud, DT Ken Bishop, WR Anthony Coombs (shoulder), DB Johnny Sears, Jr., RB Brandon Whitaker.
Saskatchewan Roughriders
This Week: 5 | Last Week: 4 | Record: 6-6
TEAM STATS
PF353
PA309
DIFF+44
YDS/GM363.6
YDSA/GM377.5
Couldn't move the ball with Kevin Glenn at quarterback, but did show signs of life with Brandon Bridge coming on in relief. Admittedly, it was against the league's best team, but those offensive struggles are a bit of a concern.
Key Injuries: SB Chad Owens (foot), LB Glenn Love, WR Naaman Roosevelt (concussion).
B.C. Lions
This Week: 6 | Last Week: 6 | Record: 6-7
TEAM STATS
PF346
PA343
DIFF-3
YDS/GM387.4
YDSA/GM366.3
The Lions did accumulate 480 yards, yet still found the way to a 24-23 home loss against Hamilton. This has been a nasty slide to the bottom of the West Division, but a 345-yard passing game for QB Jonathon Jennings may be a sign of a little progress.
Key Injuries: DB T.J. Lee (Achilles), DB Steven Clarke (knee), DE Jabar Westerman (lower leg), QB Travis Lulay (knee).
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
This Week: 7 | Last Week: 9 | Record: 3-9
TEAM STATS
PF241
PA404
DIFF-163
YDS/GM297.8
YDSA/GM425.0
The Tiger-Cats are not good, but they have managed their way to three wins in the past four games, and that gets them out of the basement where they have comfortably resided since Week Three. Alex Green gave them some life in the backfield at B.C., going for 155 yards on 15 touches.
Key Injuries: WR Terrence Toliver (knee), DB Abdul Kanneh (lower body), DL Ted Laurent (hamstring).
Ottawa Redblacks
This Week: 8 | Last Week: 7 | Record: 5-8-1
TEAM STATS
PF374
PA341
DIFF+33
YDS/GM376.6
YDSA/GM380.1
It's tough to be optimistic about a team down to their third-string quarterback, especially after Ryan Lindley struggled at Winnipeg, throwing for 151 yards and a pick while completing 44% of his passes.
Key Injuries: WR Kenny Shaw (knee), QB Trevor Harris (shoulder), QB Drew Tate (shoulder).
Montreal Alouettes
This Week: 9 | Last Week: 8 | Record: 3-10
TEAM STATS
PF251
PA366
DIFF-115
YDS/GM327.8
YDSA/GM389.5
Montreal was having real trouble moving the ball with Darian Durant at quarterback. What are the odds it gets better with Drew Willy at the controls? We may find out this week at Calgary.
Key Injuries: DL Keith Shologan, QB Darian Durant (hamstring), T Jovan Olafioye (hand), SB Nik Lewis (lower body).
Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca