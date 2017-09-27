Stamps on top, Argos up in CFL Power Rankings

TEAM STATS

The Tiger-Cats are not good, but they have managed their way to three wins in the past four games, and that gets them out of the basement where they have comfortably resided since Week Three. Alex Green gave them some life in the backfield at B.C., going for 155 yards on 15 touches.

Key Injuries: WR Terrence Toliver (knee), DB Abdul Kanneh (lower body), DL Ted Laurent (hamstring).