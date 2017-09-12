Stamps on top, Bombers gain in CFL Power Rankings

TEAM STATS

It's not as though the Tiger-Cats have been terribly impressive in winning their first two games of the season, but that barely matters. They are within two wins of first place in the East and have a chance to close the gap even more with a home game against Saskatchewan (who might be going with a backup quarterback) this week. It would be a small miracle if this Hamilton season could be turned around to the point that they got into the playoffs.

Key Injuries: WR Terrence Toliver (knee), DB Abdul Kanneh (lower body), DL Ted Laurent (hamstring).