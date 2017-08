The Calgary Stampeders have placed receiver Lemar Durant on the six-game injured list.

#Stampeders have placed Rec @Lemarvelous23 on 6-game injured list. #Argos have placed DB Johnny Sears on 6 game injured list. @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) August 11, 2017

Durant suffered a leg injury last week in the Stampeders' 41-24 win over the Toronto Argonauts.

In seven games this year, the Vancouver native has 22 receptions for 313 yards and two touchdowns.