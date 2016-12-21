CALGARY — Defensive end Charleston Hughes signed a two-year contract extension with the Calgary Stampeders on Wednesday.

Hughes, who had a CFL-high 16 sacks this season, was eligible to become a free agent in February. He also registered 47 tackles and three forced fumbles in being named a league all-star for the third time.

"Charleston is a cornerstone of our defence and 2016 was another great season for him," Stampeders president/GM John Hufnagel said in a statement. "He has maintained a high level of play since he first came to Calgary and I look forward to more of the same in the future."

Hughes joined the Stampeders in 2008 and led the team in sacks in helping Calgary win a Grey Cup title as a rookie. He returned to the squad in '09 after attending training camp with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles.

Hughes has 88 career sacks to stand second in Stampeders history behind Will Johnson (99). Hughes has appeared in 10 playoff games and three Grey Cups with Calgary.

"I'm glad to get the contract taken care of," said Hughes. "I'm very happy to be back with the Stamps and I look forward to us having another great season.

"We have a lot of unfinished business and we just have to focus on getting even better as a team."