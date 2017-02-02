After a disappointing 12-14th performance at the ELEAGUE Major, OpTic Gaming is losing its in-game leader Peter “stanislaw” Jarguz to Team Liquid.

Slingshot Esports first reported the deal on Thursday and it has since been confirmed by Team Liquid in a press release. The initial report was a trade for Liquid captain Spencer “Hiko” Martin, however Hiko is not mentioned in the release.

"Liquid has the resources and tools to allow the CS team to focus solely on the game itself, and I believe that is what it will take to become a consistent world contender," Stanislaw said in the release. "Aside from difficulties with the OpTic organization itself, I also had some concerns with the underlying problems we've had for the entire duration of the team, such as practice regime and attitudes. I know that all teams have their issues but it's very difficult to accept that some issues cannot be improved on, no matter how hard you try."

Stanislaw also admitted that Will "RUSH" Wierzba tried to convince him to stay, but he felt a move was the best decision for his career.

"We knew there were some talks going on but we thought that he would stay us because we talked to him about it," RUSH said in an episode of Vision. "[OpTic Gaming owner Hector Rodriguez] talked to him, and then I thought everything was cool. And now all of a sudden out of the blue this comes and, honestly, it hurts a lot."

"The worst part was that he was our in-game leader, and those are really hard to come by, especially in North America. I do not know what we are going to do."

Stanislaw has been a member of OpTic since the organization acquired the Conquest roster in January 2016. He led the team to a victory at the ELEAGUE Season 2 Finals and a second-place finish at the ECS Season 2 Finals.

"I'm looking forward to working with Peter for a bunch of reasons," Liquid coach Wilton "Zews" Prado said in the release. "Among those are the fact that he is NA's best IGL, can mid round call for us which is something we've struggled with since the coaching rule changed and not to mention that he is a solid player individually. 2017 is already looking bright for us."

Both OpTic and Liquid missed the playoffs at the ELEAGUE Major.