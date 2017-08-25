Giancarlo Stanton just keeps hitting home runs. During Friday night's game against the San Diego Padres, the Marlins' slugger clubbed his MLB-leading No. 48 and 49 off Padres starter Travis Wood.

On the season, Stanton now has 105 RBI after he doubled with the bases loaded in his next at bat.

Stanton sits just 12 behind what may still consider to be the true single-season home run title set by Roger Maris of the New York Yankees in 1961. The actual record is owned by Barry Bonds at 73, but many discount its validity amid steroid concerns.