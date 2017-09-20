MIAMI — Giancarlo Stanton hit his major league-leading 56th homer and drove in three runs as the Miami Marlins completed a three-game sweep of the New York Mets by winning 9-2 Wednesday.

Stanton connected in the eighth inning for his 30th home run since the All-Star break. The Marlins have 10 games left.

Stanton also hit a run-scoring single and has 120 RBIs. He made a fine catch, too, against the right field fence to rob Asdrubal Cabrera.

A.J. Ellis and Miguel Rojas hit back-to-back homers off Mets reliever Erik Goeddel to start the eighth. With one out, Stanton pulled a 1-1 breaking pitch over the left field fence for a two-run homer.

Jose Urena (14-6) allowed two runs in eight innings. The Marlins finished the season 12-7 against the Mets and swept their NL East rivals for the first time since May 2014.

Justin Bour hit a two-run homer, his 23rd. Marcell Ozuna had a pair of two-out run-scoring singles, increasing his RBI total to 115.

Brandon Nimmo hit his fourth homer for the Mets. Pinch-hitter Travis d'Arnaud had an RBI single.

Rafael Montero (5-11) allowed five runs in four innings. He leads the Mets in losses.

Announced attendance was 16,033, but the actual turnout was perhaps one-third of that total.

STRONG START

Urena allowed seven hits and walked none. The 26-year-old right-hander came into the season with a career record of 5-14 and has been one of the few bright spots in Miami's disappointing season.

He departed after throwing 107 pitches and still has no complete games in 47 career starts. The Marlins' only complete game this season was thrown by Edinson Volquez when he pitched the lone no-hitter in the majors this year.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: SS Amed Rosario (stomach ailment) felt better and may return to the lineup Friday. ... OF Juan Lagares (sore left thumb) sat out.

UP NEXT

RHP Jacob de Grom (15-9, 3.55) is scheduled to pitch Friday when the Mets begin their final homestand against Washington.

LHP Adam Conley (7-7, 5.20) is scheduled to start for the Marlins when they begin their final trip at Arizona on Friday.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball