MIAMI — Giancarlo Stanton returned to the Miami Marlins' starting lineup after recovering from a bruised wrist and hit a two-run homer to help beat the Oakland Athletics 8-1 on Tuesday night.

Stanton missed only one start after being hit on the right wrist by a fastball Saturday. His 17th homer of the year put Miami ahead 4-1 in the fifth inning.

Marcell Ozuna hit his 16th homer and had two singles, hiking his average to .332. Tyler Moore added three hits, including a two-run double.

The Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki had a pinch-hit single in the eighth for his 364th interleague hit, tying Derek Jeter's major league record.

Jose Urena (5-2) won his fourth consecutive decision by allowing one run in six-plus innings. The right-hander, who leads the Marlins in wins, retired 14 straight batters before tiring in the seventh.

The Athletics (27-37), who have the worst record in the American League, fell to 10 games below .500 for the first time. They are 9-24 on the road.