MIAMI — Giancarlo Stanton matched a career high by scoring three times, and his 15th home run of the season put Miami ahead for good as the Marlins topped the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 on Friday night.

Justin Bour and Christian Yelich each hit two-run homers in the first for Miami, which improved to 6-2 on this homestand. J.T. Realmuto had two hits and scored twice for the Marlins.

Stanton's solo homer in the fifth was his 579th career RBI, breaking a tie with Mike Lowell for the Marlins' all-time lead.

Paul Goldschmidt homered and drove in three runs for Arizona. Chris Iannetta also homered and David Peralta scored twice for the Diamondbacks, whose three-game win streak was snapped.