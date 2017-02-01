FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Stars have acquired veteran goaltender Justin Peters from the Arizona Coyotes in a four-player trade involving mostly prospects.

The Stars also added minor league defenceman Justin Hache in the deal Wednesday while sending young forwards Brendan Ranford and Branden Troock to the Coyotes.

Peters has spent most of the season with Tucson of the AHL, but the 30-year-old has 83 career NHL appearances with Carolina, Washington and Arizona. He was 0-1 in three games with the Coyotes this season.

Kari Lehtonen (29 starts) and Antti Niemi (22) are sharing top duties with Dallas for the second straight season.

Hache has split time between Tucson and the Rapid City Rush of the ECHL. Ranford appeared once for Dallas this season and played in 36 games for the Texas Stars of the AHL. Troock has been with Texas and the Idaho Steelheads of the ECHL this season.