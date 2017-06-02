Despite having a year left on his KHL contract, Valeri Nichushkin could be headed back to the NHL.

Dallas Stars director of amateur scouting Joe McDonnell told NHL.com's Mike Morreale there's a 50/50 chance Nichushkin returns to the Stars.

The Russian forward signed a two-year deal with CSKA of the Kontinental Hockey League last Septmeber after Moscow-based club bought his rights from the Moscow Dynamo.

He is a restricted free agent of the Stars.

Nichushkin, 22, was selected 10th overall in the 2013 Draft by the Stars. He scored nine goals and added 20 assists with the team in 79 games during the 2015-16 season.

He scored 11 goals and added 13 assists in 36 games with CSKA last season.

The right winger scored 14 goals and recorded 20 assists as a rookie in 2013-14. He played in only eight games during the 2014-15 campaign due to hip surgery.

TSN Hockey's projected protection lists for the upcoming Vegas expansion draft predicted the Stars as protecting Nichushkin's rights.