FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Stars have signed forward Adam Cracknell to a $675,000, one-year contract extension.

The 31-year-old Cracknell has posted career highs in games (53), goals (seven) and blocked shots (32) in his seventh NHL season. He has three assists for 10 points, matching his career best from last season in 52 games with Vancouver and Edmonton.

With the extension, Cracknell is now eligible to be picked by the Vegas Golden Knights in June's expansion draft.

A ninth-round pick by Calgary in 2004, Cracknell signed as a free agent with Dallas last summer.

Cracknell has appeared in 10 playoff games, all with St. Louis.