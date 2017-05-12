Scott Cullen has 46 points to make before the Stanley Cup Conference Finals.

1. This has been a tour-de-force playoffs for Senators defenceman Erik Karlsson, who has 13 points (2 G, 11 A) and 56.4 CF%. He has been on the ice for 14 goals for and seven against.

2. Think it took some time to adjust to new coach Guy Boucher? Karlsson had a 47.5 CF% through the first 47 games of the regular season, then was 53.0% the rest of the way.

3. Ducks centre Ryan Getzlaf is having some playoff, with 15 points (8 G, 7 A) in 11 games. He’s also shooting a bunch more, averaging 3.27 shots per game. During the regular season, he had 1.86 shots on goal per game, the second-lowest rate of his career.

4. Getzlaf, Jakob Silfverberg and Rickard Rakell have combined to score 21 of Anaheim’s goals in the playoffs. The rest of the team has scored 14. That’s 60% of their goals scored by three players.

5. Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl had a monster playoffs (6 G, 10 A in 13 GP), which probably boosts his asking price as a restricted free agent this summer.

6. Ryan Ellis is getting recognition because he leads the Nashville Predators with nine points (4 G, 5 A) in 10 playoff games. His ice time and production have steadily increased over the past four seasons, and the 26-year-old is starting to live up to the expectations created when he was the 11th pick in the 2009 Draft.

7. Ellis and partner Roman Josi have been on the wrong end of shot differentials (43.6 CF%), yet have been on the ice for nine goals for and seven against, at 5-on-5, through the first two rounds.

8. Nashville 3-4 defenceman, P.K. Subban saw his most ice time against Jonathan Toews in Round One and Vladimir Tarasenko in Round Two. Tarasenko finished the playoffs with six points, same as defenceman Joel Edmundson. Edmundson was on the ice for 13 goals for and two against in the playoffs.

9. Connor McDavid maybe didn’t have the anticipated impact in the playoffs, finishing with nine points (5 G, 4 A) in 13 games, but chalk it up to a learning experience. He was also 35.8% on face-offs, down from 43.2% in the regular season. (I know, I hate face-off stats too.)

10. Nashville’s top line of Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson has been dominating, on the ice for 10 goals for and one against. This even though Arvidsson has scored just two goals on 29 shots.

11. I’m fascinated by the change in Ryan Johansen’s game from Columbus to Nashville. He twice scored more than 25 goals for Columbus, but has scored 22 goals in 114 regular-season games with the Predators and his 1.88 shots on goal per game this season was his lowest since his rookie season. He has nine points in 10 games in this year’s playoffs, but only 10 shots on goal.

12. Anaheim’s Ryan Kesler, Andrew Cogliano and Corey Perry have combined to score four goals on 77 shots (5.2%).

13. Pittsburgh has been led by their superstars – Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby, Phil Kessel, and Jake Guentzel. They all have at least 13 points, while no other Penguins forward had more than seven.

14. Kessel and Guentzel have both been on the ice for nine goals for during 5-on-5 play. Kessel has been on for three goals against, Guentzel for 13.

15. Through two rounds, Sidney Crosby has been on the ice for seven goals for and 11 against at 5-on-5.

16. Too soon to put Cam Talbot in the high-end goaltenders group? I don’t think so. Incredible in the face of a heavy workload during the regular season, and a .924 save percentage in the postseason.

17. Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne has been great, with a league-leading .951 save percentage through two rounds, but he’s getting strong defensive play in front of him too. Nashville has allowed 2.26 expected goals per 60 minutes (via Corsica Hockey), best among the remaining teams.

18. Ottawa (2.48), Pittsburgh (3.03) and Anaheim (3.33) are well behind.

19. Anaheim is at least strong (3.26) when it comes to expected goals for per 60 minutes, ahead of Pittsburgh (2.90), Nashville (2.43), and Ottawa (2.18).

20. One of the good things for the Senators is that they have advanced through two rounds without their best forwards producing a ton. Bobby Ryan and Derick Brassard both have nine points in 12 games, but Mike Hoffman (7), Mark Stone (6) and Kyle Turris (6) have more to give.

21. It’s a super small sample (29:24), but Sens defenceman Fredrik Claesson has 70.2 CF% alongside Karlsson in the playoffs. 57.9 CF% together in 128:43 during the regular season.

22. Capitals right winger T.J. Oshie finished with 12 points (4 G, 8 A) in 13 playoff games, and was on the ice for 11 goals for and four against. He’s likely headed out of town as a free agent, because some team will pay big for his 23.1% regular-season shooting percentage.

23. Capitals defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk didn’t have an ideal playoff (1 G, 5 A, 55.4 CF%), and his ice time was cut, but he’ll still be in demand as a free agent. Right-handed puck movers that can quarterback a power play don’t come cheaply.

24. Mike Fisher, who ranks fourth in ice time (17:08) among Nashville forwards through 10 playoff games, still has yet to record a point.

25. Predators fourth-liner Austin Watson has contributed a couple of assists, but he’s getting buried (36.6 CF%) when it comes to shot differentials.

26. Veteran Ducks centre Antoine Vermette has just one assist in 11 games, but he’s controlled play (58.8 CF%), and has 25 shots on goal, through the first two rounds.

27. Anaheim’s top defensive pairing, Hampus Lindholm and Brandon Montour, has been on the ice for 13 goals for and four against.

28. If the Capitals ever break through in the playoffs maybe Nicklas Backstrom will get his due as an all-around player. Puts up big points and regularly goes head-to-head with top lines.

29. The Oilers touted their addition of Milan Lucic, in part because of his playoff experience, but he managed two goals (both on the power play) and had just 17 shots on goal in 13 games.

30. Lucic was one of Edmonton’s three $6-million men that struggled. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had no goals and four assists, with three assists coming on the power play, and Jordan Eberle had no goals and two assists, with one assist on the power play.

31. Eberle is getting buried by critics, and could get moved this summer, but he may not be a bad buy-low option. His 2.54 shots on goal per game during the regular season was the second-best rate of his career, while his 16:46 average time on ice and 9.6 SH% were the lowest of his career.

32. Eberle also had team-leading possession stats (54.6 CF%) in the playoffs, but was on the ice for one goal for and eight against. Ouch.

33. Capitals winger Andre Burakovsky had 64.3 CF% in the playoffs and got moved to the top line part way through the Pittsburgh series. He’s probably ready for a bigger role next season.

34. Capitals defenceman Nate Schmidt had 60.6 CF%, and was on the ice for 10 goals for and four against. Not bad for a guy considered not good enough to dress at the start of the postseason.

35. Better hope Schmidt doesn’t get claimed by Vegas.

36. I’ve heard lots from Edmonton fans about the merits of Adam Larsson, though it’s admittedly gotten quieter after the Anaheim series. Larsson, who led the Oilers in 5-on-5 time on ice (254:34) was on for 11 goals against (7 for) in 13 playoff games, most on the Oilers.

37. Hard for the Rangers to win when J.T. Miller, Kevin Hayes and Jimmy Vesey combined for one goal through two rounds of the playoffs.

38. Rangers left winger Rick Nash continued his playoff tradition of abysmal shooting, with three goals on 44 shots. He has 15 goals on 261 playoff shots (5.7%) in his career.

39. Three Rangers tied for the team lead with four playoff goals. Mats Zuccarello and Michael Grabner aren’t necessarily that surprising, but rookie defenceman Brady Skjei is a bit unexpected. Skjei had five goals in 80 regular-season games.

40. Skjei and partner Brendan Smith didn’t have great possession stats (47.6 CF% together), but were on the ice for 11 goals for and four against in the playoffs.

41. Senators defenceman Cody Ceci is going to be the one to watch in the Penguins series. He’s been on the ice for a dozen goals against in 12 playoff games. He’s averaging 24:43 time on ice per game in the playoffs, second on the Sens behind Karlsson.

42. The Penguins have been getting battered in terms of shot attempts. Phil Kessel leads the team in Corsi percentage (47.4%) in the playoffs. Trevor Daley is tops among defencemen (43.1 CF%). Teams that are leading tend to get outshot, but that is a little much.

43. Nick Bonino is at the low end (34.4 CF%) for Pittsburgh’s possession numbers.

44. Rangers centre Oscar Lindberg had outstanding possession stats (57.1 CF%) in his limited role (9:54 ATOI).

45. There are lots of hot takes on Alex Ovechkin following another playoff loss for the Capitals, but I had a nagging suspicion about his production tailing off as the playoffs went on. Looks like there's something there.

Re: Ovi

Curious if the lower-body injury is connected to the Kadri hit in Game 5 of Rd. 1. Ovechkin scored 2 G in last 9 playoff games. — Scott Cullen (@tsnscottcullen) May 11, 2017

46. There is an argument to be made about trading Ovi: he’s in his thirties, his production was down this year and his contract is expensive, but even if he’s not a 5-on-5 force, it’s not as if he couldn’t bounce back. His 10.5% shooting percentage this year was his lowest since 2010-2011 and the second-lowest of his career.

