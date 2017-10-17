It’s still very early in the NHL season, but as the numbers start to add up, Scott Cullen is taking notice.

Maybe these early stats will turn out to be nothing, but maybe some of them will warrant keeping an eye on as the season progresses.

It should go without saying that these numbers can flip pretty quickly, but if they do, in some cases that will be notable too. In some cases, the expected regression will be obvious.

Nevertheless, here are 66 points from early in the NHL season.

1. The early signs for second-year Flames LW Matthew Tkachuk are really encouraging. He has five points (2 G, 3 A) in six games, has generated 19 shots on goal and has stellar possession stats (55.7 CF%, +8.5 CFRel%).

2. Arizona rookie Clayton Keller is getting every opportunity to succeed. In the first five games, he’s averaged 19:55 of ice time per game. Keller has four points (3 G, 1 A) and 19 shots on goal. There have been three rookie forwards to play more than 20 minutes per game – Alex Ovechkin, Anze Kopitar and Sidney Crosby, so Keller is getting a big opportunity as a first-year player.

3. Stars C Tyler Seguin has four points (3 G, 1 A) in five games, which is fine, but also has 36 shots on goal, which is outrageous.

4. No one on the Montreal Canadiens has scored more than one goal.

5. The Habs players who might be expected to score – Charles Hudon (20), Jonathan Drouin (18) and Max Pacioretty (18) – are leading in shots, however.

6. Hudon’s possession game (68.7 CF%, +15.0 CFRel%) has been outstanding too.

7. Maple Leafs D Jake Gardiner, starting a career-low 38.9% of his shifts in the offensive zone for a team holding the lead most of the time, has the worst Corsi on the team (49.7%).

8. The Maple Leafs have a league-best 57.1% score-adjusted Corsi.

Evander Kane is playing well for Buffalo.

9. Sabres LW Evander Kane, who is going to be a UFA next summer, is off to a great start. Not only does he have seven points (4 G, 3 A) in six games, with 34 shots on goal. He’s always been a shot launcher, but 5.7 per game would easily be a career high.

10. Capitals C Evgeny Kuznetsov has 11 assists in six games, and his left winger, Alex Ovechkin, has 35 shots on goal (and nine goals) in six games.

11. Even if a trade may still be lurking on the horizon, Avalanche C Matt Duchene isn’t letting it take away from his game. He has six points (3 G, 3 A) in six games and has team-best possession numbers (60.0 CF%, +13.5 CFRel%).

12. With Leon Draisaitl injured, Connor McDavid, who scored all three of his goals on opening night, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (with two), are the only forwards in the lineup to have scored goals.

13. Not only does McDavid have strong possession stats (65.6 CF%), but it’s even better when broken down by high-danger chances (68.4 HDCF%).

14. Darnell Nurse has moved up the Oilers’ defensive depth chart and has strong possession numbers (65.9 CF%) while playing 19:34 per game. On the other hand, Matt Benning has been getting thumped (42.9 CF%, -20.8 CFRel%).

15. Blues D Alex Pietrangelo is tied for the team lead with eight points (2 G, 6 A) and has a Burns-like 28 shots on goal in six games.

16. Injuries are devastating the Ducks right now. They are missing Hampus Lindholm and Sami Vatanen on defence and Ryan Kesler at centre. Ryan Getzlaf and Patrick Eaves have both played in two of six games and young winger Ondrej Kase has also landed

on the IR. That’s a lot of holes to fill and Anaheim’s reinforcements aren’t up to the task.

17. Blackhawks LW Ryan Hartman, getting a chance to play on a line with Patrick Kane, is tied for the team lead with eight points (2 G, 6 A).

18. Rangers LW Rick Nash has one goal, on 25 shots, in six games. Have the playoffs started early this year?

Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin have had some trouble finding the net.

19. Penguins RW Phil Kessel has one goal on 24 shots. Evgeni Malkin has one on 16 shots.

20. Islanders RW Jordan Eberle hasn’t scored a goal yet, but has had a strong possession game (58.7 CF%, +10.2 CFRel%), even if he doesn’t care about those advanced stats.

21. In the early going, Anaheim’s two best possession players have been Kase (60.4 CF%, +13.1 CFRel%) and Jakob Silfverberg (53.9 CF%, +12.1 CFRel%).

22. Looks like something’s gotta give with Ryan Spooner in Boston. He has one assist in five games and his 13:17 of ice time per game is his lowest since 2013-2014.

23. The Sabres need more from their supporting cast. Ryan O’Reilly, Kyle Okposo and Sam Reinhart have one goal between them.

24. Flames C Sam Bennett isn’t doing anything to silence the doubters after a disappointing year. He has no points and just four shots on goal in six games.

25. Flames RW Jaromir Jagr only has one assist in three games, but the puck is moving the right way when he’s on the ice. He has 57.6 CF%, +12.3 CFRel%.

26. Lightning C Steven Stamkos, one of the rare high-percentage shooters in the league, has one goal on 23 shots (4.3%). Playing with Nikita Kucherov, who has seven goals in six games, Stamkos has eight assists.

27. Stamkos also has killer possession numbers (61.4 CF%, +19.0 CFRel%).

28. Vladislav Namestnikov is living his best life, skating on the left side of Stamkos and Kucherov, putting up six points (2 G, 4 A) in six games.

Nikolaj Ehlers has been impressive early for the Jets.

29. Jets LW Nikolai Ehlers has opened with seven points (5 G, 2 A) and 21 shots on goal in five games. He had 2.5 shots per game last season.

30. The Devils’ leading scorers are rookies. D Will Butcher has eight assists in five games, with five of those assists coming on the power play. LW Jesper Bratt has six points (3 G, 3 A) in five games, after managing six goals in 46 Allsvenskan games in Sweden

last year.

31. Avalanche G Semyon Varlamov has a .944 save percentage in his first four starts. If he’s healthy and on his game, he can make a huge difference for Colorado this season.

32. Hurricanes LW Teuvo Teravainen doesn’t have any points in the first three games, but he’s generated 10 shots on goal and has dominant possession stats (70.0 CF%, +16.1 CFRel%).

33. Blue Jackets rookie LW Pierre-Luc Dubois has one goal in five games, but has team-leading possession (59.2 CF%, +5.4 CFRel%).

34. Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky hasn’t missed a beat for Columbus, posting a .952 save percentage in his first four starts.

35. Returning to Chicago has brought positive early returns for LW Brandon Saad (6 G, 2 A, 26 SOG in 6 GP) and, to a lesser degree, LW Patrick Sharp (2 G, 2 A, 11 SOG in 6 GP).

36. 27-year-old rookie Jan Rutta is averaging 18:59 time on ice per game, ranking third among Chicago defencemen.

37. Blackhawks G Corey Crawford has stopped 96.0% of the shots he has faced in his first five starts.

38. Red Wings D Mike Green is off to an amazing start, with nine points (1 G, 8 A) in six games. If Detroit falls out of playoff contention Green, a right-handed power play quarterback, should be a hot commodity on the trade market.

39. The Panthers have six forwards that have at least four points in the first four games, including their remodeled third line of Connor Brickley, Jared McCann and Nick Bjugstad.

40. Panthers RW Evgeny Dadonov is tied for the team lead with five points (1 G, 4 A) and has team-best possession stats (61.3 CF%, +6.1 CFRel%).

41. Kings RW Dustin Brown is more productive than he’s been lately, with seven points (4 G, 3 A) and 20 shots on goal in the first five games.

42. Early returns have been rough for Wild C Matt Cullen (33.8 CF%, -14.0 CFRel%), and his ice time (14.09 ATOI) is his highest per game since 2013-2014.

43. Predators LW Scott Hartnell has four points (3 G, 1 A) in five games and his ice time is way up (from 12:04 to 15:16) compared to last season.

44. With injuries on the blueline, Nashville is leaning heavily on P.K. Subban and Mattias Ekholm, who are both playing more than 26 minutes per game.

45. San Jose’s top two scorers through four games: Kevin Labanc (3 G, 1 A) and Mikkel Boedker (1 G, 2 A).

46. The down side to that is that Joe Thornton, Joe Pavelski, Tomas Hertl and Logan Couture have each produced a single point.

47. Devils LW Brian Gibbons has contributed four points (2 G, 2 A) in five games. The 29-year-old had last played in the league in March, 2015, before spending the past couple of seasons in the AHL. Gibbons also has stellar possession stats (59.5 CF%, +17.1

CFRel%).

48. Devils LW Marcus Johansson has four points (2 G, 2 A) in five games, but has miserable possession numbers (40.5 CF%, -7.8 CFRel%).

49. Rangers D Kevin Shattenkirk has five points (2 G, 3 A) in six games, with four of those points coming on the power play. His possession numbers (44.1 CF%, -4.8 CFRel%) are not so appealing.

50. Stars rookie D Julius Honka was a healthy scratch to start the season and has been on the ice for two goals against in three games, but the Stars are dominating the shot counts (62.7 CF%, +11.2 CFRel%) with him on the ice.

51. Capitals D Christian Djoos, who started the year in the AHL, has put up solid possession numbers (62.2 CF%, +17.4 CFRel%) in his first three games.

Chris Wideman has been an early contributor for the Senators.

52. Senators D Chris Wideman has scored three goals in five games, and has excellent relative possession stats (50.9 CF%, +11.5 CFRel%).

53. Philadelphia’s top two point scorers, RW Jakub Voracek and D Shayne Gostisbehere, have yet to score a goal. They have nine and eight assists, respectively, in five games.

54. Second overall pick Nolan Patrick has a couple of points (1 G, 1 A) in five games, but his possession numbers (41.3 CF%, -11.1 CFRel%) aren’t good.

55. Penguins C Greg McKegg is playing 14:27 per game as the third-line centre, and is holding his own despite starting a very few shifts (21.7%) in the offensive zone. He played a career-high 9:54 per game last season.

56. Sharks RW Joonas Donskoi has exceptional possession stats (69.2 CF%, +16.8 CFRel%).

57. Veteran Blues D Carl Gunnarsson has been getting crushed (35.5 CF%, -13.0 CFRel%), which isn’t helping partner Colton Parayko.

58. Lightning RW J.T. Brown has only played in one of six games, and in that game was on the ice for zero shot attempts for and 10 against.

59. Toronto’s third defence pairing, some combination of rookies Andreas Borgman, Calle Rosen and young vet Connor Carrick has controlled play. Borgman and Carrick together have a 59.6 CF%, while Borgman and Rosen are at 70.0 CF%.

60. The Maple Leafs are shooting 13.9% as a team, up from 9.6% last season.

61. The Canucks have no one with more than two points, yet only three skaters (Markus Granlund, Erik Gudbransson and Jake Virtanen) have failed to register a point.

62. As always, the Sedins have a tilt towards the offensive zone for shift starts, but they also continue to keep play in that offensive zone (60.4 CF% together).

63. Vegas has played D Luca Sbisa 20 minutes per game, second-most on the blueline, behind Nate Schmidt.

64. He’s on the injured list now, but Golden Knights C Erik Haula has put 15 shots on goal in four games.

65. Senators LW Tom Pyatt has been getting buried. When playing with C Jean-Gabriel Pageau, that duo has controlled 30.5% of shot attempts during 5-on-5 play. In 26 minutes with Mike Hoffman, Pyatt has been on for 20.7% of 5-on-5 shot attempts.

66. Jets RW Marko Dano, who has typically put up solid possession stats has not fared so well, in very limited ice time, through four games (29.0 CF%, -20.1 CFRel%).

From Monday’s game…

HEROES

Nikita Kucherov – The Lightning winger continued his goal-scoring streak, with two, in a 3-2 win at Detroit, giving him seven goals in the first six games of the season.

Steven Stamkos – Skating with Kucherov has turned Stamkos into a setup man, apparently. He picked up a pair of helpers against Detroit.

Justin Abdelkader – Detroit’s veteran winger scored on a penalty shot and added an assist in a 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay, giving him four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past four games.

ZEROES

Cedric Paquette – Tampa Bay’s checking centre had no shot attempts and game-worst possession stats (3 for, 10 against, 23.1 CF%) at Detroit.

Dan Girardi – The veteran blueliner was on the wrong end of the shot differentials (6 for, 16 against, 27.3 CF%, 3-10 scoring chances) in the win at Detroit.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica and Hockey Reference.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca