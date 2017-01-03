Comparing changes in ice time since last season; Tarasenko, Baertschi and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

Looking at the average time on ice numbers can help adjust perceptions on players. I’ve compared average ice time from last season to this in order to find the players with bigger and smaller roles by comparison year over year.

Among the players seeing more ice time, naturally, are young players getting more opportunities, like Jonathan Marchessault, Conor Sheary, Cody Ceci, Radek Faksa, Viktor Arvidsson and David Pastrnak, but also some older players with a shift in roles and that can be interesting in its own right.

An interesting side note: Florida seems to have done all right with last summer’s acquisitions of Marchessault and defenceman Mark Pysyk, thrusting them into bigger roles and getting good return on investment.

Marchessault, 26, was signed as a free agent after he played a career-high 45 games for Tampa Bay last season, with the idea that he would provide solid forward depth, but the Panthers were hit hard by injuries and suddenly Marchessault was moved up the depth chart and, despite missing some time with injury, he's tied for the team lead with 11 goals. Pysyk's ice time has steadily increased throughout the season, and he's been able to handle that responsibility.

Among veterans, Mike Green is playing a lot more in Detroit, Rene Bourque is somehow getting a bunch of ice time in Colorado and Deryk Engelland is seeing a lot more time in Calgary. Take those decisions for what you will. Sometimes it's a team making decisions out of desperation, but sometimes a coach prefers a player even if the measurable performance doesn't necessarily justify that preference.

Here are the players with the biggest increase in average time on ice per game this season (minimum 20 games in both seasons):

At the other end of the spectrum, players that are looking at a serious cut in ice time may be -- depending on their situation -- on the way out of the league in relatively short order, or they could be a bad fit in their current situation. But, it's significant when a veteran has his ice time cut by at least a couple of minutes per game.

Here are the players with the biggest decrease in average time on ice per game this season (minimum 20 games in both seasons):

From Monday’s games…

HEROES

Vladimir Tarasenko is now fourth in the league with 41 points.

Vladimir Tarasenko – St. Louis’ sniper scored a pair of goals, and had 13 shot attempts (9 SOG), in a 4-1 win over Chicago in the Winter Classic at Busch Stadium. Tarasenko has 14 points (5 G, 9 A) in the past 12 games and sits fourth in the league with 41 points, two points behind league-leader Evgeni Malkin.

Sven Baertschi – The Vancouver winger scored twice in a 3-2 win at Colorado, giving him 11 points (6 G, 5 A) in his past 10 games and is now tied for second on the Canucks with 10 goals.

Cory Schneider – New Jersey received a 22-save shutout in a 3-0 win over the Bruins. It was Schneider’s second shutout in his past four starts, but he’s endured a difficult season, posting a .906 save percentage in 28 starts.

ZEROES

Brent Seabrook – The veteran Blackhawks blueliner was on the ice for three even-strength goals against in a 4-1 loss at St. Louis.

David Krejci – Boston’s playmaking pivot failed to record a shot attempt and had team-worst possession stats (5 for, 10 against, 33.3 CF%, 2-7 scoring chances) in a 3-0 loss at New Jersey.

Fedor Tyutin – It was another tough night (3 for, 12 against, 20.0 CF%) for the veteran Avalanche defenceman, in a 3-2 loss at Vancouver.

VITAL SIGNS

Steve Santini – With John Moore injured, the Devils called up Santini, a hard-hitting second-round pick in 2013 who played at Boston College. He had no points and was plus-4 in 15 AHL games before getting promoted. He made his NHL debut late last season, and had a strong game against Boston, contributing an assist with excellent possession stats (12 for, 3 against, 80.0 CF%, 7-0 scoring chances).

SHORT SHIFTS

The Devils need continued production from Taylor Hall, who has 25 points in 28 games.

Devils LW Taylor Hall had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win over Boston. He has five points (1 G, 4 A) in his past four games…Devils C Sergey Kalinin also had a goal and an assist against Boston; he had a goal and an assist in his first 29 games this season…Blues LW Alexander Steen had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Chicago; he had no goals and three assists in his previous 11 games…Blues RW Robby Fabbri tallied a couple of assists against Chicago, giving him 16 points (7 G, 9 A) in his past 16 games…Canucks C Henrik Sedin contributed a couple of assists in a 3-2 win over Colorado, and has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past eight games.

FANTASY FOCUS

Forwards being added the most, yet still available in more than half of TSN leagues:

Anthony Mantha has been a rare bright spot for Detroit.

Anthony Mantha – The Red Wings rookie has nine points (5 G, 4 A) during a six-game point streak. Owned: 28.7%

Mikael Backlund – An underrated two-way star, the Flames centre has 12 points (7 G, 5 A) in the past nine games, if you like that kind of thing. Owned: 45.7%

Ryan Spooner – Coming around after a slow start, the Bruins winger has 10 points (4 G, 6 A) in the past 11 games. Owned: 20.4%

Bo Horvat – Vancouver’s third-year centre is taking on a more offensive role, putting up 10 points (3 G, 7 A) in the past 10 games. Owned: 32.3%

