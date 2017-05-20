Aberg leads Nashville to a big road win; Rinne, Montour and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Pontus Aberg - Moved into a more prominent role on a line with Filip Forsberg and Colton Sissons due to injuries, the 23-year-old rookie winger scored the game-winning goal and had impressive possession stats (16 for, 6 against, 72.7 CF%, 7-3 scoring chances) in Nashville’s 3-1 Game Five win at Anaheim. Aberg had two points in 15 regular-season games for the Predators, and has two points (1 G, 1 A) in nine playoff contests.

Pekka Rinne - Nashville’s netminder delivered a strong performance, stopping 31 of 32 shots, in a 3-1 Game Five win at Anaheim. He has a league-leading .942 save percentage in 15 playoff games.

Brandon Montour - Anaheim’s rookie blueliner assisted on Anaheim’s only goal, generated eight shot attempts (5 SOG) and had solid possession numbers (20 for, 9 against, 69.0 CF%, 6-4 scoring chances) in a 3-1 Game Five loss to Nashville.

ZEROES

Josh Manson - Anaheim’s hard-hitting blueliner had poor possession numbers (13 for, 24 against, 35.1 CF%, 9-12 scoring chances) and was on for a goal against in a 3-1 Game Three loss to Nashville.

Cody McLeod, Vernon Fiddler and Miikka Salomaki - Nashville’s fourth line struggled (4 for, 10 against, 28.6 CF%, 3-4 scoring chances) and was on for the only goal against in a 3-1 win at Anaheim.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Ryan Getzlaf - The Ducks’ captain managed to avoid a suspension and then generated 11 shot attempts (6 SOG), but came up empty on the scoresheet and was on the wrong side of the ledger (15 for, 16 against, 48.4 CF%) when it came to shot differentials.



VITAL SIGNS

Ryan Johansen and Mike Fisher - Nashville went into Game Five merely missing their top two centres. Johansen suffered a thigh injury that required surgery and will keep him out for 2-3 months while Fisher appeared to be injured after a run-in with Josh Manson in front of the Anaheim net in Game Four. Stepping into the lineup to fill in were Frederik Gaudreau and Miikka Salomaki.

John Gibson - Anaheim’s starting goaltender left Game Five with a lower-body injury, and was replaced by Jonathan Bernier. Gibson reportedly expects to be ready for Game Six.

Rickard Rakell - A lower-body injury sidelined Anaheim’s sniper, who has a team-leading 40 (regular season plus playoff) goals this season. Nic Kerdiles moved into the Anaheim lineup with Rakell out for Game Five.