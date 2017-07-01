While this year’s free agent class may lack star power, there is still going to be a lot of action in this year’s NHL Free Agent Frenzy.

Scott Cullen will break down any signings or trades that occur starting on July 1.

On to the deals…

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Karl Alzner Washington D 82 3 10 13 46.3 -7.5 104.2 45.9 19:47

The Canadiens Get: D Karl Alzner

Alzner, 28, is a veteran stay-at-home defenceman and how much appeal that should hold probably depends on how one views the role of a defenceman in the modern NHL.

He’s undoubtedly played tough minutes for the Capitals, matched up against other teams’ top lines, and his most common forward opponents last season were John Tavares, Nick Foligno, Brandon Saad, Josh Bailey and Claude Giroux. However, Alzner was buried in that role last season, finishing with the worst raw and relative shot differentials of his career.

Alzner is exceptionally durable, having not missed a game in seven seasons – which is all the more impressive considering that he’s been throwing his body in front of pucks regularly for a long time – but that’s also the kind of streak that is just waiting to be broken as he gets older and the body tends not to recover quite as quickly.

In Montreal, after signing a five-year, $23-million contract, Alzner is likely to play significant minutes, but his puck-handling limitations are a concern and his defence-only contribution makes it difficult to imagine there won’t be regret from the Canadiens’ perspective.

Verdict: Paying this price for Alzner’s contribution is asking for trouble, and if the signing precludes Montreal re-signing veteran defenceman Andrei Markov, the Habs may find that they are going to have some real problems moving the puck out of their zone.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Nick Bonino Pittsburgh C 80 18 19 37 46.4 -4.9 99.4 43.2 16:39

The Predators Get: C Nick Bonino

Coming off back-to-back Stanley Cup wins with the Pittsburgh Penguins, 29-year-old centre Nick Bonino was probably due to cash in, really for the first time in his career.

He’s a solid third-line centre, who can check and even help on the power play, if need be, but he has topped 40 points once in his career. He was effective in 2015-2016, but wasn’t nearly as effective in 2016-2017.

In Nashville, the addition of Bonino may suggest that Mike Fisher isn’t going to be returning to the Predators, but it may be a challenge for the Predators to yield real value on a four-year deal for Bonino.

Bonino received a four-year, $16.4-million deal from the Predators.

Verdict: As much as Bonino has been a useful player in Pittsburgh, part of that value is that his contribution came at a relative bargain cost. That won’t be the case now in Nashville.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Nate Thompson Anaheim C 30 1 1 2 40.1 -11.7 104.2 46.1 10:23

The Senators Get: C Nate Thompson

Thompson, 32, is a gritty fourth-line centre who is good on face-offs (52.1% for his career) and missed more than half of last season recovering from a torn Achilles. When he did play, he got caved in, though he was better in the postseason.

He does have a history with Senators coach Guy Boucher in Tampa Bay, where Thompson did score a career-high 25 points in 2010-2011 with Boucher on the bench.

However, signing Thompson for two years, at a cost of $3.3-million seems rather steep given that he has eight points in 79 games over the past two seasons.

Verdict: It’s not like this deal costs so much that it will cripple the Senators financially, but the process is suspect.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Matt Hunwick Toronto D 72 1 18 19 49.1 -2.1 101.2 45.8 17:59

The Penguins Get: D Matt Hunwick

Hunwick, 32, had some ups and down in Toronto over the past couple of seasons, getting steamrolled especially when he was playing big minutes in 2015-2016, but he did play well late last season and in the playoffs when partnered with Morgan Rielly.

In Pittsburgh, Hunwick should be a fine fit on the third pair. He’s on the small side, but he can skate and move the puck as long as he’s used in the correct role.

Verdict: Three years at a total cost of $6.75-million may not be ideal, but the Penguins have done all right with a blueline that doesn’t boast all-stars behind Kris Letang and Hunwick is a blue-collar guy who can fit in.

More to come...