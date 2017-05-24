Anderson keeps the Sens alive as they force Game Seven; Malkin, Hoffman and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.



HEROES



Craig Anderson - Ottawa’s veteran netminder turned away 45 of 46 shots in a 2-1 Game Six win vs. Pittsburgh, a rather spectacular recovery after he allowed four goals on just 14 shots before he was pulled for good in Game Five. It is the seventh time in 45 career playoff games that Anderson has recorded at least 45 saves.

And if you see anybody with the "yeah they had lotsa shots but they were all on the outside" you tell 'em no for me. pic.twitter.com/EwOL0Yoi5O — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) May 24, 2017

Evgeni Malkin - The Penguins centre scored Pittsburgh’s only goal and had seven shots on goal in a 2-1 Game Six loss at Ottawa. He has 24 points (6 G, 18 A) in 18 playoff games.



Mike Hoffman - Ottawa’s winger notched the game-winning goal in Game Six, and has four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past four games, giving him 11 points (6 G, 5 A) in 18 playoff games.



Bobby Ryan - The wondrous playoff continues for the Senators winger. He scored Ottawa’s first goal in Game Six, and has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past seven games.



ZEROES



Tom Pyatt - The Senators winger was on the wrong side of the puck (7 for, 22 against, 24.1 CF%, 2-14 scoring chances) in a 2-1 Game Six win over Pittsburgh.



Non-Karlsson Sens defencemen - Chris Wideman, Marc Methot, Cody Ceci, Dion Phaneuf, and Fredrik Claesson all had possession stats at 37.5 CF% or lower in Game Six.



STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY



Sidney Crosby - The Penguins superstar controlled play (23 for, 11 against, 67.7 CF%, 15-3 scoring chances) and recorded six shots on goal, but was also subjected to quite a bit of abuse and couldn’t find his way to the scoresheet.

Marc Methot and Mike Hoffman simultaneously trying to mess with Sidney Crosby. Methot poking him with his stick, Hoffman squirting water pic.twitter.com/zuNyor7DfR — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 24, 2017

VITAL SIGNS



Colin White - With their season on the line, the Senators dressed rookie centre Colin White for his third NHL game, then he played all of 2:56 against Pittsburgh in Game Six.