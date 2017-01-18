Backlund bringing the heat for the Flames; Frolik, Tkachuk, Hoffman, Stone, Kero, Sharp and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

A quietly high-end centre for the Flames, Mikael Backlund scored two goals and added an assist in a 5-2 win at Florida. He has 20 points (10 G, 10 A) in the past 17 games, which is great, but what has long been true of Backlund is that he has consistently pushed play the right way, even while starting more shifts in the defensive zone.

Since the start of the 2014-2015 season, Backlund’s score, zone and venue-adjusted possession numbers put him in elite company. (Stats via Corsica Hockey.)

RELATIVE CF% LEADERS, SCORE/VENUE/ZONE-ADJUSTED FORWARDS (2014-2017) - MINIMUM 2000 MINUTES Player Team Pos. GP Rel.CF% Patrice Bergeron Boston C 205 9.4 Brad Marchand Boston LW 201 7.7 Nino Niederreiter Minnesota RW 205 7.0 Joe Thornton San Jose C 204 6.5 Jordan Staal Carolina C 165 6.3 Mikael Backlund Calgary C 181 6.2 Tomas Tatar Detroit LW 207 6.1 Eric Staal Minnesota C 203 5.9 Mathieu Perreault Winnipeg C 166 5.6 Michael Raffl Philadelphia LW 185 5.4

With 32 points in 47 games, Backlund is producing more offensively – a career-high 0.68 points per game – and that’s helping him get notice for his excellent all-around performance.

Riding shotgun with Backlund, Michael Frolik and Matthew Tkachuk both had a couple of assists at Florida. Frolik has 12 points (5 G, 7 A) in the past 12 games and Tkachuk has 17 points (2 G, 15 A) in the past 17 games.

HEROES

Mike Hoffman has been on a roll for the Senators.

Mike Hoffman and Mark Stone – Ottawa’s top two wingers both scored a pair of goals in a 6-4 win at St. Louis. Hoffman has 24 points (11 G, 13 A) in the past 22 games, while Stone has 26 points (12 G, 14 A) in the past 24 games.

Tanner Kero – The Blackhawks centre put up two goals and an assist in a 6-4 win at Colorado. He has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past five games.

Patrick Sharp – The veteran Stars winger scored two goals in a 7-6 win over the Rangers, giving him six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past six games.

ZEROES

Jakob Silfverberg – In Anaheim’s 2-1 overtime win over Tampa Bay, the Ducks winger was throttled (3 for, 28 against, 9.7 CF%, 3-21 scoring chances) and on for Anaheim’s only goal against.

Justin Faulk – Carolina’s star defenceman had a tough game (11 for, 25 against, 30.6 CF%, 2-17 scoring chances) and was on for two goals against in a 4-1 loss against Columbus.

Chris Kelly – The Senators centre was on the wrong side of the puck (3 for, 16 against, 15.8 CF%, 1-8 scoring chances) and on for three goals against in a 6-4 win at St. Louis.

Jarome Iginla and Carl Soderberg – The veteran Avalanche forwards had subpar possession (5 for, 9 against, 35.7 CF%, 0-5 scoring chances) and were on the ice for three goals against when playing together in a 6-4 loss to Chicago.

Antti Niemi – The Stars goaltender had been on a decent run recently, but he allowed six goals on 28 shots in a 7-6 win over the Rangers, dropping his save percentage to .902, which would be a career low.

Henrik Lundqvist – King Henrik has hit a very rough patch. He gave up seven goals on 27 shots in a 7-6 loss at Dallas, leaving him with a .843 save percentage in his past eight games. He also has a career-low .902 save percentage.

Carter Hutton – The Blues netminder surrendered five goals on 23 shots in a 6-4 loss to Ottawa. He has a .898 save percentage in 18 games this season, making it tough for him to take the job from Jake Allen.

VITAL SIGNS

Morgan Rielly – Toronto’s top-pair defenceman suffered a lower-body injury in a 4-3 win over the Sabres. Severity has yet to be determined, but it will be a major loss if Rielly is out long term. But – stop the presses! – it does open the door for Frank Corrado to get into the lineup.

Johnny Oduya – Dallas’ veteran blueliner suffered a lower-body injury against the Rangers. Jordie Benn was scratched from the lineup against New York, so there is a ready replacement while Oduya is out.

Mika Zibanejad – Playing his first game in nearly a couple of months, the Rangers centre scored two goals, with 10 shot attempts (7 SOG), in a 7-6 loss at Dallas. He has eight points (5 G, 3 A) in his past seven games.

SHORT SHIFTS

Radek Faksa is contributing offensively for the Stars.

Stars LW Jamie Benn and RW Patrick Eaves both had a goal and two assists in a 7-6 win over the Rangers. Benn has 22 points (5 G, 17 A) in the past 21 games and Eaves had six points (5 G, 1 A) in the previous 19 games…Stars C Radek Faksa and LW Lauri Korpikoski both had a pair of assists against the Rangers. Faksa has nine points (1 G, 8 A) in the past seven games, while Korpikoski has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past seven games…Rangers rookie RW Pavel Buchnevich put up a goal and two assists in the loss at Dallas. He has 11 points (5 G, 6 A) in his past seven games…Rangers LW Chris Kreider contributed a goal and an assist in the loss at Dallas, giving him 12 points (9 G, 3 A) in the past 10 games…Rangers LW Rick Nash earned a couple of assists, and has nine points (5 G, 4 A) in his past 10 games…Rangers C Derek Stepan scored twice and added an assist, giving him 15 points (7 G, 8 A) in the past 12 games…Rangers RW Mats Zuccarello piled up three assists against the Stars; he has 15 assists in his past 12 games…Blue Jackets C Brandon Dubinsky scored two goals in a 4-1 win over Carolina. He had zero goals and two assists in his previous 11 games…Blue Jackets RW Cam Atkinson and D Ryan Murray both had a couple of assists against Carolina. Atkinson has 22 points (13 G, 9 A) in the past 20 games and Murray had two assists in his previous 21 games…Blue Jackets LW Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist against Carolina, giving him five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past four games.

Alexander Steen is warming up for the Blues.

Senators C Jean-Gabriel Pageau contributed a goal and an assist in a 6-4 win at St. Louis; he had no goals and five assists in his previous 14 games…Senators C Kyle Turris and LW Tom Pyatt both had a couple of assists at St. Louis. Turris has 11 points (3 G, 8 A) in the past 11 games and Pyatt has four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past four games…Blues D Kevin Shattenkirk and LW Alexander Steen both had a goal and an assist in a 6-4 loss to Ottawa. Shattenkirk has six points (1 G, 5 A) in the past six games and Steen has nine points (3 G, 6 A) in the past eight games…Devils RW Kyle Palmieri produced a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win at Minnesota, giving him 13 points (6 G, 7 A) in the past 16 games…Stars C Mikko Koivu had a couple of assists in the loss to New Jersey, and has 14 points (5 G, 9 A) in the past 11 games…Wild D Jared Spurgeon had a goal (a beauty) and an assist, giving him nine points (4 G, 5 A) in the past 10 games…Blackhawks rookie LW Vinnie Hinostroza scored two goals in a 6-4 win at Colorado. He had two points (1 G, 1 A) in his previous 11 games…Blackhawks RW Marian Hossa earned three assists at Colorado; he had no goals and two assists in his previous eight games…Blackhawks RW Nick Schmaltz added a goal and an assist at Colorado. It was only his second game since being recalled from the minors, but he had one assist in his previous 17 games…Avalanche C Matt Duchene scored two goals in a 6-4 loss to Chicago; he had three points (1 G, 2 A) in his previous 11 games…Avalanche D Tyson Barrie and C Nathan MacKinnon both had a pair of assists against Chicago. Barrie has 10 points (1 G, 9 A) in the past 10 games and MacKinnon has nine points (3 G, 6 A) in the past 10 games…Panthers C Vincent Trocheck scored two goals in a 5-2 loss at Calgary, and has 15 points (8 G, 7 A) in the past 11 games…Flames D Mark Giordano put up a goal and two assists in a 5-2 win vs. Florida; he has 10 points (3 G, 7 A) in the past 12 games…Flames C Sean Monahan chipped in a goal and an assist, giving him seven points (3 G, 4 A) in the past eight games...Blackhawks C Dennis Rasmussen had a strong game (11 for, 1 against, 91.7 CF%, 5-1 scoring chances) in a 6-4 win at Colorado…The Wild line of Zach Parise, Eric Staal and Jason Pominville was on the ice for three goals against in a 4-3 loss to New Jersey.

Canucks G Ryan Miller delivered a 30-save shutout in a 1-0 win over Nashville. He has a .948 save percentage in his past eight starts…Predators G Pekka Rinne had 25 saves on 26 shots in the loss at Vancouver; he has a .946 save percentage in his past six starts…Ducks G John Gibson stopped 27 of 28 shots in a 2-1 overtime win against Tampa Bay. He has a .952 save percentage in his past 10 games.

FIRSTS

Alex Nedeljkovic – A second-round pick of the Hurricanes in 2014, made his first NHL appearance, in relief of Cam Ward, and stopped all 12 shots he faced in a 4-1 loss to Columbus. The first-year pro had a .884 save percentage in 18 AHL games.

FANTASY FOCUS

Some players that are making hay on the power play:

van Riemsdyk has been a force on the Toronto power play.

James van Riemsdyk and Mitch Marner – JvR has eight power play points in January, and Marner six, as their unit, with Nazem Kadri, Tyler Bozak and Nikita Zaitsev has been getting more of the time with the man advantage.

Torey Krug – The Bruins blueliner has five power play points this month and has scored 12 of his 28 points this season on the power play.

Brayden Schenn – The Philadelphia winger has four goals in the past five games, the last three goals coming on the power play.

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference, www.naturalstattrick.com and www.datarink.com

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca