Early in the NHL season, some players are showing signs of reaching their potential. When it comes to fantasy hockey, taking a shot on players with upside is the right play because, if it doesn’t work out, the player can be released and the process can start all over again.

Here are some of the players to consider on the fantasy hockey waiver wire, owned in less than 60% of TSN leagues:

Mathew Barzal, C, N.Y. Islanders – The 20-year-old Islanders centre, the 16th pick in the 2015 Draft, has hit his stride and has put up 14 points (3 G, 11 A) in the past dozen games.

That kind of production, along with strong possession numbers (and sheltered use) has allowed him to step in as a fine fit as the second-line centre behind John Tavares. That’s been the plan for Barzal, but it’s possible that he’s reached that point a little bit quicker than expected. Owned: 40.4%

Jason Zucker, LW, Minnesota – The Wild, as a team, are struggling to score, but their 25-year-old winger has scored each of the team’s six goals over the past three games. He’s generating a career-high 2.9 shots on goal per game, and has topped 20 goals twice in his career, so the Wild winger ought to keep getting opportunities. Owned: 41.5%

Pavel Buchnevich, RW, N.Y. Rangers – The Rangers’ second-year winger has been a big part of the Blueshirts’ resurgence, putting up 11 points (7 G, 4 A) in the past nine games. He’s getting a good opportunity to play with Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad, a good chance to produce. Owned: 50.0%

Yanni Gourde, RW, Tampa Bay – A 25-year-old rookie who has climbed up the ladder from the ECHL, Gourde has secured a good spot on a very underrated Lightning line, playing with Ondrej Palat and Brayden Point. Over the past 10 games, Gourde has put up 10 points (4 G, 6 A) and while his percentages are too high to sustain, Gourde is worth a look because that line is crushing it. Owned: 25.1%

Samuel Girard, D, Colorado – A centrepiece of the Matt Duchene trade, the 19-year-old rookie was thrust into a big role with the Avalanche, averaging more than 22 minutes per game in two games against Ottawa. Girard has four points in seven NHL games, and had 149 points in 126 QMJHL games over the past two seasons. Owned: 3.7%

Colin Miller, D, Vegas – The defenceman with the big shot has seen his ice time fluctuate, but he remains a part of the Golden Knights power play and, even though he has just one point in the past five games, he still has nine points (2 G, 7 A) in the past 11 games. Looking to the waiver wire for help on the blueline, finding one that is quarterbacking the power play still makes sense. Owned: 34.4%

Charlie Lindgren, G, Montreal – Who knows how much longer Carey Price will be out of the Canadiens lineup, but Lindgren has been brilliant, posting a .964 save percentage in four starts since getting called up from the American Hockey League. He had a .885 save percentage in nine AHL games, though, so jumping on Lindgren is about riding a hot hand. Owned: 11.8%

