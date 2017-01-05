Beaulieu steps up on Habs blueline; Pacioretty, Laine, a Rangers trio and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

24-year-old Montreal Canadiens defenceman Nathan Beaulieu, a first-round pick in 2011, has had some ups and downs this season, with ice time fluctuating based on where he sits on the depth chart at any given moment.

In this moment, though, with veteran Andrei Markov injured, Beaulieu is taking on more responsibility, including more power play time. He scored a goal and added two assists, while playing more than 23 minutes for the seventh straight game, in Montreal’s 4-3 overtime win at Dallas.

Beaulieu has five points (1 G, 4 A) in the past four games and has taken a step forward in terms of ice time and point production, maybe not quite so much when it comes to possession stats.

Though, to be fair, he’s been better recently, with a 52.7 (score and venue-adjusted) CF% in this seven-game stretch during which he’s handled an increased role.

Shortly before the points started accruing for Beaulieu, he told NHL.com "Statistically speaking, the numbers aren't coming for me right now, but offensively I'm getting chances and I'm creating stuff and the team's being pretty successful, so I can't really complain."

This is an important point, and it’s why generating shots and chances matter. If a player is generating shots and chances, or their team is generating them with that player on the ice, then goals and points will follow.

"He's playing with confidence. He skates well. He moves the puck. You've got to be patient with young defencemen,” head coach Michel Therrien told NHL.com. It wouldn’t be the first time that Therrien was exceedingly patient with a young player (*cough* Galchenyuk *cough*) but, the Habs are being rewarded with Beaulieu’s play now.

HEROES

Max Pacioretty – Montreal’s captain scored twice, including his second straight overtime winner, in a 4-3 win at Dallas. He’s been on fire lately, scoring 18 points (13 G, 5 A) in the past 15 games. That early-season slump? Forget about it.

J.T. Miller, Kevin Hayes and Michael Grabner – The Rangers trio did the majority of the damage in a 5-2 win at Philadelphia. Grabner put up two goals and an assist, Hayes added two goals and Miller chipped in two assists. Grabner had just a goal and two assist in his previous 13 games. Hayes has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past five games and Miller has seven points (3 G, 4 A) in the past four games.

Patrik Laine – The Jets rookie continued to lead the way for Winnipeg, scoring a goal and adding an assist in a 4-1 win at Florida. He has 11 points (4 G, 7 A) in the past nine games, and has taken over the rookie scoring lead, with 21 goals and 36 points in 41 games.

ZEROES

Keith Yandle – Florida’s veteran blueliner was on for three goals against in a 4-1 loss to Winnipeg. His possession numbers (52.6 CF%) have been fine this season, but Yandle is getting outscored quite a bit at even strength, thanks largely to a low (4.7%) on-ice shooting percentage.

Brayden Schenn and Shane Gostisbehere – The pair of Flyers were both on the ice for three even-strength goals against in a 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

Fedor Tyutin and Tyson Barrie – The Colorado defence tandem was overmatched (3 for, 12 against, 20.0 CF%) for most of a 4-1 loss at the Flames. As a pair this year, Barrie and Tyutin are rocking a miserable 39.7 CF%, the worst results for Barrie with any defensive partner that he’s skated with for more than 100 minutes of 5-on-5 play.

Gustav Nyquist – Detroit’s speedy winger had a tough night (9 for, 19 against, 32.1 CF%, 2-13 scoring chances) and was on for both goals against in a 2-0 loss at Anaheim.

VITAL SIGNS

Jamie Benn – Dallas’ captain is on IR with a foot injury. He had played 221 consecutive games before going on the shelf.

Brendan Gallagher – The Montreal winger suffered a hand injury at Dallas that will keep him for at least another game.

Marc Staal – The veteran Rangers blueliner is set to miss at least a couple of games with an upper-body injury. The first of those games was a 5-2 win at Philadelphia, with Adam Clendening stepping into the Blueshirts lineup.

Seth Griffith – The Florida winger was knocked out of Winnipeg’s 4-1 victory on a hit that should have been called interference, delivered by Jets LW Nikolaj Ehlers.

Brendan Smith and Niklas Kronwall – Detroit lost two defencemen to lower-body injuries at Anaheim. Alexey Marchenko and Ryan Sproul would figure to slide into the Red Wings lineup if Smith and Kronwall are out.

SHORT SHIFTS

T.J. Brodie's point production has picked up lately.

Flames D T.J. Brodie, D Mark Giordano and C Sean Monahan each had a couple of assists in a 4-1 win over Colorado. Brodie has nine points (2 G, 7 A) in the past nine games, Giordano has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past five games, and Monahan snapped a five-game scoring drought…Flames RW Alex Chiasson had gone 10 games without a point before contributing a goal and an assist against Colorado…Canadiens C Phillip Danault and D Shea Weber both had a pair of assists at Dallas. Danault has nine points (2 G, 7 A) in the past 13 games, while Weber has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past five games…Jets C Bryan Little picked up a couple of assists in a 4-1 win at Florida; he has nine points (3 G, 6 A) in his past 11 games…Flyers RW Jakub Voracek scored both Philadelphia goals, on 10 shot attempts (7 SOG), in a 5-2 loss to the Rangers. He had no goals and three assists in his previous nine games…Ducks rookie RW Ondrej Kase scored a goal and added an assist in a 2-0 win over Detroit; he had a goal and an assist in his previous 10 games…Ducks C Antoine Vermette earned two assists against Detroit, giving him six points (1 G, 5 A) in the past six games…Panthers D Aaron Ekblad assisted on Florida’s only goal and had 11 shot attempts (6 SOG) in a 4-1 loss to Winnipeg.

Ducks G John Gibson recorded a 23-save shutout in a 2-0 win against Detroit, giving him a .948 save percentage in his past four starts…Jets G Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 of 32 shots in a 4-1 win at Florida, a nice recovery after posting a .890 save percentage in his previous four games…Canucks G Ryan Miller turned away all 22 shots that he faced in a 3-0 win over Arizona. He has a .955 save percentage over his past four starts.

FANTASY FOCUS

Some players that have been riding an unexpectedly high on-ice shooting percentage this season (so consider selling high):

It's been a good season for Kevin Hayes thus far. Maybe a little too good.

Kevin Hayes – The Rangers centre has been really good, putting up 30 points in 41 games, but he’s shooting 18.8% himself and has a 5-on-5 on-ice SH% of 13.7%, highest in the league among all skaters (minimum 400 minutes).

Artem Anisimov – Chicago’s second-line centre has scored 29 points in 36 games and does have elite talent on his wings, but he had elite talent on his wings last season and his on-ice shooting percentage was 8.8%, a fair ways down from this season’s 11.9%. He’s also shooting a league-leading 25.4%, which is about double his career rate.

Rickard Rakell – With 16 goals in 29 games, Rakell has been a real shot in the arm for the Ducks, but he’s shooting 20.8% individually, and has an on-ice shooting percentage of 11.5%, both of which are likely to come down.

Ryan Suter – Minnesota’s workhorse defenceman has 21 points in 36 games, but his career-high on-ice shooting percentage (11.3%) is third-highest among defencemen, behind only Dennis Seidenberg and Nick Holden.

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference and www.naturalstattrick.com

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca