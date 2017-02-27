Patrice Bergeron is busting out for the Bruins, along with linemates Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak; Gaudreau, Toews, Kane, Matthews and more in Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Patrice Bergeron – The Bruins centre, and Analytics God, scored two goals and added an assist in Sunday’s 6-3 win at Dallas. He has 20 points (7 G, 13 A) in the past 15 games.

Bergeron’s linemates, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak got into the act, too. Marchand added a goal and two assists, giving him 33 points (17 G, 16 A) in the past 22 games, and Pastrnak chipped in a couple of assists, leaving him with 23 points (7 G, 16 A) in the past 19 games.

Johnny Gaudreau – Calgary’s dynamic winger scored two goals and added an assist in Sunday’s 3-1 win at Carolina. He has eight points (2 G, 6 A) in the past four games.

Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane – Chicago’s superstars both had a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 4-2 win against St. Louis. Toews has 24 points (9 G, 15 A) in the past 14 games, leading the NHL in scoring in that period. Kane has 16 points (9 G, 7 A) in the past 10 games and is tied for third in scoring with 65 points.

Auston Matthews – The star Maple Leafs rookie centre scored two goals in Saturday’s 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal. He has 15 points (7 G, 8 A) in the past 12 games.

ZEROES

Nick Leddy – The Islanders defenceman was on the ice for four goals against in Saturday’s 7-0 loss at Columbus.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson – Arizona’s star blueliner was on the wrong side of the puck (20 for, 47 against, 29.9 CF%) in two games over the weekend.

Kari Lehtonen – The Stars goaltender gave up six goals on 28 shots in Sunday’s 6-3 loss to Boston. He has a .888 save percentage in his past nine starts.

Thomas Greiss – The Islanders netminder allowed three goals on 17 shots before getting pulled in Saturday's 7-0 loss at Columbus. He has a .891 save percentage in the past 10 starts.

VITAL SIGNS

Mumps in Vancouver – The Canucks’ lineup has been decimated by mumps (or mump-like symptoms). Defencemen Troy Stecher, Chris Tanev, Nikita Tryamkin and Ben Hutton are all out, as are forwards Anton Rodin, Mike Chaput and Markus Granlund.

Jonathan Quick – Out since suffering a groin injury on opening night, the Kings goaltender stopped 32 of 33 shots in his return to action for Los Angeles.

Marian Gaborik – The veteran Kings winger was a healthy scratch for Saturday’s 4-1 win over Anaheim. He has no points in the past nine games.

Erik Johnson – Colorado’s blueline got a boost with their No. 1 defenceman back in the Colorado lineup for the first time since early December.

Brooks Orpik, Matt Niskanen, T.J. Oshie – Washington’s lineup was thinned out with three veterans sidelined. Orpik and Niskanen both have lower-body injuries and Oshie has an upper-body injury. The Capitals inserted Aaron Ness, Taylor Chorney and Riley Barber into the lineup for the weekend.

SHORT SHIFTS

Matthew Tkachuk has been an impact rookie for the Flames.

Flames LW Matthew Tkachuk and RW Michael Frolik both had a couple of assists in Friday's 4-2 win at Florida. Tkachuk has 10 points (2 G, 8 A) in the past nine games and Frolik has four assists in the past five games…Panthers RW Reilly Smith contributed two assists against Calgary. He has seven assists in the past eight games…Hurricanes C Jordan Staal scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 3-0 win over Ottawa; he has 18 points (5 G, 13 A) in the past 21 games… Stars LW Jamie Benn and C Devin Shore both had a goal and an assist in Friday’s 5-2 win against Arizona. Benn had an assist in Sunday’s 6-3 loss to Boston, and has 36 points (14 G, 22 A) in the past 31 games. Shore has 13 points (4 G, 9 A) in the past 22 games.

Kings winger Tanner Pearson is on a good streak.

Kings RW Tyler Toffoli scored a pair of goals in Saturday's 4-1 win over Anaheim; he has nine points (7 G, 2 A) in his past 15 games…Kings LW Tanner Pearson had three assists against the Ducks, giving him 11 points (4 G, 7 A) in the past seven games…Kings C Jeff Carter scored a goal and added an assist, giving him 14 points (6 G, 8 A) in the past 14 games…Kings C Anze Kopitar had a pair of assists, following up a stretch during which he had one assist in the previous eight games…Rangers C Mika Zibanejad and LW Chris Kreider both had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win at New Jersey. Zibanejad has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past 17 games, and Kreider has three points (1 G, 2 A) in the past eight games…Devils RW Kyle Palmieri scored a couple of goals against the Rangers, giving him 10 points (7 G, 3 A) in the past 11 games…Devils C Travis Zajac added a couple of assist, and has nine points (3 G, 6 A) in the past nine games…Predators LW Filip Forsberg scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 5-2 win vs. Washington; he has 11 points (8 G, 3 A) during a five-game point streak…Predators D Roman Josi scored two goals against the Capitals, and had two assists in Sunday’s 5-4 win against Edmonton; he has 16 points (6 G, 10 A) in the past 13 games…Predators C Ryan Johansen added three helpers against Washington, and one more in Sunday’s 5-4 win against Edmonton, giving him seven assists in the past four games…Predators LW Viktor Arvidsson scored a goal and an assist against Washington, and has 19 points (11 G, 8 A) in the past 18 games…Predators D Ryan Ellis had a couple of assists against Washington and a goal against Edmonton, giving him eight poins (2 G, 6 A) in the past nine games…Blue Jackets D David Savard scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Islanders; he had three points (1 G, 2 A) in his previous 20 games…Blue Jackets RW Josh Anderson and LW Nick Foligno scored two goals against the Islanders. Anderson added another in Sunday’s 5-2 win over the Rangers, and has five points (4 G, 1 A) in the past five games. Foligno has four goals in the past six games…Blue Jackets C Alexander Wennberg had a couple of assists against the Islanders, then scored two goals against the Rangers in Sunday’s 5-2 win, giving him eight points (2 G, 6 A) in the past five games…Canadiens C Alex Galchenyuk and RW Andrew Shaw both contributed a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against Toronto. Galchenyuk had a goal and an assist in his previous nine games. Shaw had one goal in his previous nine games…Penguins RW Jake Guentzel had a couple of assists in Saturday's 4-2 win against Philadelphia; he has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past 11 games…Avalanche LW Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win vs. Buffalo. He had no points in the previous five games. Avalanche LW Blake Comeau contributed a goal and an assist; he had two assists in the previous 14 games…Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon and RW Matt Nieto both had a couple of assists. MacKinnon had one assist in his previous seven games and Nieto had no points in his previous 10 games…Sharks C Chris Tierney had a pair of assists in Saturday's 4-1 win at Vancouver. He had two goals and no assists in his previous 16 games.

P.K. Subban has been awfully productive for the Predators lately.

Bruins D Torey Krug recorded three assists in Sunday’s 6-3 win at Dallas, and has 27 points (4 G, 23 A) in the past 28 games…Bruins C Ryan Spooner added a goal and an assist, giving him nine points (3 G, 6 A) in the past nine games…Stars RW Jiri Hudler, C Tyler Seguin and D John Klingberg each had a goal and an assist against Boston. Hudler has eight points (3 G, 5 A) in the past 11 games, Seguin has 17 points (6 G, 11 A) in the past 15 games, and Klingberg has nine points (3 G, 6 A) in the past 13 games…Flames D T.J. Brodie had a pair of assists in Sunday’s 3-1 win at Carolina; he had one goal and no assists in the previous eight games…Blue Jackets RW Oliver Bjorkstrand added a couple of assists in Sunday’s 5-2 win at the Rangers. He has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past six games…Oilers C Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 5-4 loss at Nashville. He has 28 points (7 G, 21 A) in the past 24 games…Predators D P.K. Subban chipped in two assists in Sunday’s 5-4 win over Edmonton, giving him 10 points (1 G, 9 A) in the past seven games…Predators RW James Neal added three assists, and has nine points (1 G, 8 A) in the past seven games…Senators D Erik Karlsson assisted on both Ottawa goals in Sunday’s 2-1 win at Florida. He has 15 points (3 G, 12 A) in the past 13 games…Sabres C Jack Eichel contributed a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 3-2 loss at Arizona, giving him 15 points (2 G, 13 A) in the past 12 games…Coyotes LW Max Domi and RW Radim Vrbata both had a goal and an assist against Buffalo. Domi has 10 points (2 G, 8 A) in the past 10 games and Vrbata has 11 points (4 G, 7 A) during a nine-game point streak.

Pittsburgh's rookie goaltender, Matt Murray, has been great.

Blue Jackets G Joonas Korpisalo had a 24-save shutout in Saturday's 7-0 rout over the Islanders; he had a .887 save percentage in his previous five games…Senators G Craig Anderson turned away 37 of 38 shots in Sunday’s 2-1 win at Florida, and has a .947 save percentage in his past six starts…Sharks G Martin Jones stopped 35 of 36 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win at Vancouver...Capitals G Braden Holtby stopped 30 of 31 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over Edmonton; he had a .858 save percentage in his previous five games…Canadiens G Carey Price had 32 saves on 34 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win at Toronto, and has a .933 save percentage in his past four starts…Penguins G Matt Murray stopped 36 of 38 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win vs. Philadelphia, and has a .941 save percentage in the past nine starts…Flames G Chad Johnson turned away 36 of 38 shots in Friday's 4-2 win at Florida. He had a .837 save percentage in his previous six starts…Flames G Brian Elliott had 34 saves on 35 shots in Sunday’s 3-1 win at Carolina, and has a .922 save percentage in his past five starts…Blackhawks G Scott Darling stopped 30 of 32 shots in Sunday’s 4-2 win over St. Louis, and has a .949 save percentage in his past seven appearances.

FIRSTS

Riley Barber – A sixth-round pick of the Capitals in 2012, the 23-year-old winger made his NHL debut in Friday's 2-1 win over Edmonton. He had 12 points (7 G, 5 A) in 19 AHL games this season.

FANTASY FOCUS

The most added players that are still available in more than half of TSN leagues:

Richard Panik is on a roll for the Blackhawks.

Richard Panik – The Blackhawks winger had 15 points (6 G, 9 A) in the past 14 games, and has been playing with Jonathan Toews lately. Owned: 47.0%

Nick Schmaltz – Chicago’s rookie winger, also playing with Toews, has 10 points (3 G, 7 A) in the past eight games. Owned: 11.5%

Oscar Klefbom – The Oilers blueliner has eight points (3 G, 5 A) in the past seven games. Owned: 45.6%

Martin Hanzal – The towering centre is headed to Minnesota, but leaves Arizona with seven points (6 G, 1 A) in the past eight games. Owned: 26.0%

