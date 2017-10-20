Bergeron is back in Boston’s lineup; Hall, Benn, Seguin, Vasilevskiy and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

The Boston Bruins had stumbled to a 2-3 start in the first five games of the season, but those struggles weren’t entirely unexpected because they started the year with Patrice Bergeron and David Backes on the injured list.

But, Bergeron and Backes returned to the Boston lineup for Thursday’s 6-3 win against Vancouver, and Bergeron led the way with a goal and three assists.

Bergeron’s presence ignited Boston’s top line, as rookie Anders Bjork scored a pair of goals and added an assist, while Brad Marchand chipped in a goal and an assist. Certainly, the opposition helped, but Boston is naturally a much more competitive team with one of the game’s best two-way centres in the lineup.

Getting two of their best forwards back ought to make the Bruins more formidable, but with those steps forward, Boston also takes a couple of steps back – centre Ryan Spooner is out for four-to-six weeks with a groin injury and goaltender Tuukka Rask is now in concussion protocol after a collision with Bjork in practice. Anton Khudobin will start in net while Rask is recovering.

HEROES

Taylor Hall – The Devils winger accumulated four assists in a 5-4 overtime win at Ottawa, giving him nine points (1 G, 8 A) in seven games.

Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin – Dallas’ big guns were firing in a 5-4 win against Arizona. Benn scored one goal and added two assists, while Seguin notched a pair of goals. Benn has seven points (3 G, 4 A) in the past five games and Seguin has six points (4 G, 2 A) in the past five games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy – Tampa Bay’s 23-year-old netminder recorded a 43-save shutout in a 2-0 win at Columbus. He has stopped 100 of 103 shots (.971 SV%) in his past three starts.

ZEROES

Vladislav Namestnikov – Even though he skated on Tampa Bay’s top line against Columbus, Namestikov failed to register a shot attempt and had team-worst possession stats (4 for, 20 against, 16.7 CF%, 3-10 scoring chances).

Jori Lehtera, Valtteri Filppula and Wayne Simmonds – The Flyers trio had a tough game (3 for, 19 against, 13.6 CF%) in a 1-0 loss to Nashville.

Matt Bartkowski and Michael Stone – The Flames defence pairing was buried (1 for, 13 against, 7.1 CF%) in a 2-1 loss to Carolina.

Johnny Boychuk – The Islanders veteran had a tough night (13 for, 28 against, 31.7 CF%) and was on for all three goals against in a 4-3 shootout win at the Rangers.

Anders Nilsson – The Vancouver netminder followed up his shutout win at Ottawa by getting pulled after allowing four goals on 17 shots in 10:40 at Boston. That’s a lot of shots in not a lot of time.

VITAL SIGNS

Cory Schneider – New Jersey’s starting goaltender left the win over Ottawa with a lower-body injury. Keith Kinkaid stepped in for Schneider, and will start if Schneider is out.

Erik Gudbranson – Vancouver’s physical blueliner will have a hearing with the department of player safety after a hit from behind on Boston’s Frank Vatrano.

Gudbranson gets a major for boarding pic.twitter.com/nQ9fEWpmRF — steph (@myregularface) October 19, 2017

Jaromir Jagr – Calgary moved the 45-year-old winger on to the top line with Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan. That “third-line winger” stuff lasted for three games.

J.T. Compher – The rookie Avalanche winger suffered a broken thumb against St. Louis.

Nail Yakupov – The Colorado winger was benched against St. Louis, playing just 8:11; only Compher, who left with an injury, played less for Colorado.

SHORT SHIFTS

Bruins C David Krejci and RW David Pastrnak both had a goal and an assist against Vancouver. Krejci has six points (1 G, 5 A) in six games, as does Pastrnak (4 G, 2 A).

Canucks D Michael Del Zotto, who was undressed on that Pastrnak goal, picked up a couple of assists in the loss, and has four helpers in the past three games…Devils D John Moore and RW Kyle Palmieri both had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime win at Ottawa. Moore has four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past five games, while Palmieri has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past four games…Senators D Erik Karlsson, playing his second game of the season, recorded three assists and had 11 shot attempts (8 SOG) for Ottawa…Oilers C Connor McDavid assisted on both Edmonton goals in a 2-1 overtime win at Chicago. McDavid has five assists during a four-game point streak, though not all assists are created equally.

Connor McDavid. We are not worthy pic.twitter.com/b3MPlfOveQ — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 20, 2017

Blues C Paul Stastny had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win at Colorado, giving him eight points (3 G, 5 A) in eight games. Blues D Alex Pietrangelo and LW Vladimir Sobotka both contributed two assists. Pietrangelo has 10 points (2 G, 8 A) in eight games, and Sobotka has six assists in eight games…Avalanche rookie LW Alexander Kerfoot tallied two goals and an assist in the loss to St. Louis; he has five points (3 G, 2 A) in his first eight NHL games…Hurricanes LW Jeff Skinner scored a goal and assisted on another in a 2-1 win at Calgary. He has four points (3 G, 1 A) in the past four games…Stars D John Klingberg earned a couple of assists in a 5-4 win at Arizona, giving him seven points (2 G, 5 A) in seven games…Coyotes C Derek Stepan and RW Clayton Keller both produced two goals and an assist in the loss to Dallas. Stepan has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past five games, and Keller has seven points (5 G, 2 A) in seven games…Hurricanes C Marcus Kruger had a strong possession game (15 for, 3 against, 83.3 CF%) at Calgary…Blue Jackets D Seth Jones had a stellar game (31 for, 8 against, 79.5 CF%) in a losing effort against Tampa Bay…Oilers rookie RW Kailer Yamamoto had an assist and registered 11 shot attempts (8 SOG) in a 2-1 overtime win at Chicago.

Predators G Pekka Rinne stopped all 28 shots that he faced in a 1-0 win at Philadelphia, and has stopped 111 of 115 shots (.965 SV%) in his past four starts…Oilers G Cam Talbot had 30 saves on 31 shots in a 2-1 overtime win at Chicago, a nice recovery after posting a .836 save percentage in his previous three starts.

FIRSTS

Nico Hischier – The No. 1 pick in the 2017 Draft scored the first two goals of his career, and added an assist, in his seventh game, a 5-4 overtime win at Ottawa. Hischier has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in seven games.

Hischier first NHL goal pic.twitter.com/SruzhDfJ0h — steph (@myregularface) October 19, 2017

Mikhail Sergachev – The Lightning defenceman, acquired for Jonathan Drouin, scored the first two goals of his career in his 12th game, a 2-0 win over Columbus. Although he’s averaging just 12:04 of ice time per game, Sergachev has six points (2 G, 4 A) in eight games.

Sergachev first NHL goal pic.twitter.com/InFly0UoMR — steph (@myregularface) October 19, 2017

Mathew Barzal – The Islanders centre scored his first career goal in his ninth career game, a 4-3 shootout win at the Rangers.

Barzal first NHL goal pic.twitter.com/0RzylJdy4Y — steph (@myregularface) October 20, 2017

