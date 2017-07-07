While this year’s NHL Free Agent Frenzy wasn’t blessed with superstars, it was still a busy time, with many players bouncing from team to team.

I covered most of the Free Agent Frenzy signings here, and now this is a chance to tidy up, and cover the rest of the trades and signings from the first week of July.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Jussi Jokinen Florida LW 69 11 17 28 53.4 3.8 97.4 46.8 17:25

The Oilers Get: LW Jussi Jokinen

Jokinen is a 34-year-old winger who had a career-low (6.4%) on-ice shooting percentage last season on his way to scoring just 28 points in 69 games, his lowest in a full season since 2008-2009.

Nevertheless, he’s been a consistently solid possession player and is a versatile player.

In Edmonton, Jokinen should fit in the club’s top nine, capable of providing complementary offence, working the power play and killing penalties.

Jokinen signed a one-year, $1.1-million deal with Edmonton.

Verdict: This was a sharp signing by the Oilers, getting a veteran who can play on a low-risk, low-cost, one-year contract.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Marcus Johansson Washington LW 82 24 34 58 52.9 2.1 103.6 57.5 17:00

The Devils Get: LW Marcus Johansson

A cap crunch caught Marcus Johansson after the most productive season of his career.

Johansson, 26, is coming off a career-best 24-goal and 58-point season for Washington, but was deemed expendable when the Capitals were facing a cap crunch.

This worked well for the Devils, a team with ample cap space, as they bring in a legitimate top-six winger who has scored at least 44 points in five straight full seasons. In New Jersey, Johansson should play a top-six role and get power play time, as his skill will be a welcome addition to the lineup.

Johansson is signed for two more seasons, at a reasonable cap hit of $4.583-million.

The Capitals Get: A second and third-round pick

A second-round pick comes with a little better than a one-in-three chance of turning into an NHL player and the third-rounder offers a little less than a one-in-four chance of becoming an NHLer. The second-rounder originally belonged to Florida, and was acquired for taking on Marc Savard’s contract, while the third-rounder was originally Toronto’s, picked up as compensation for GM Lou Lamoriello joining the Maple Leafs.

Verdict: The Capitals painted themselves into a salary cap corner, and ended up getting very little in return for their fourth-leading scorer last season. The Devils received this virtual gift simply because they had the flexibility to add Johansson’s salary and were willing to offer excess picks.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Colin Wilson Nashville LW 70 12 23 35 53.1 1.9 101.5 51.2 14:57

The Avalanche Get: LW Colin Wilson

Colin Wilson was a smart addition by the talent-starved Avalanche.

Wilson, 27, is a strong winger who works well on the boards, and has been a capable secondary scorer in Nashville, but has tended to be a little underwhelming offensively. On the other hand, he’s been a consistently strong possession player and that should have value in Colorado.

The Avalanche have such a need for talent, it’s not as if Wilson is going to suddenly turn the team around, but he should slide into their top six and make the group better.

Wilson is signed for two more years, at a cap hit of $3.938-million.

The Predators Get: A fourth-round pick

Historically, a fourth-round pick presents about a 14.6% chance of turning into an NHL player, so it’s quite likely that the Predators’ main benefit to making this deal is to clear cap space that will be needed as they have some major restricted free agents to sign this summer, including Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson.

Verdict: This is easy to like for Colorado, as they gave up very little to get a competent NHL forward. In the end, if this makes it easier for Nashville to sign some of their best forwards to long-term deals then that works but, in a vacuum, this deal tilts to the Avalanche.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Alexei Emelin Montreal D 76 2 8 10 50.0 -3.5 100.5 43.5 21:19

The Predators Get: D Alexei Emelin

Nashville made a move to improve their defence.

Emelin, 31, is an agitator and physical presence on the blueline who was claimed from Montreal in the expansion draft by Vegas, then flipped to Nashville.

Even though he doesn’t have great puck skills and that contributes to not-so-great possession stats, Emelin played a career-high 21:19 for the Canadiens last season and he handled some tough minutes in terms of defensive zone starts and quality of competition.

In Nashville, barring another trade, Emelin will add a spark to the third defensive pairing. Giving Emelin easier (and probably fewer) minutes should work in his favour and provide somewhat better results.

He’s signed for one more year and the Predators will pick up a $3.0-million cap hit with Vegas retaining salary on the deal.

The Golden Knights Get: A third-round pick

Vegas made a smart move at the expansion draft by acquiring a bunch of excess defencemen, but they’ve been getting little in return as they try to re-distribute these blueliners around the league. In this case, they get a pick that has about a 28.0% chance of turning into an NHL player and it cost them $1.1-million in retained salary to get that modest price.

Verdict: There was some suspicion, initially, that the Predators might have been making this move as a precursor to dealing one of their top-four defencemen to Colorado for Matt Duchene, but that doesn’t appear to be happening, so Emelin merely adds some experience and physical play to Nashville’s third pairing and the price was right.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Marcus Kruger Chicago C 70 5 12 17 50.3 -0.2 100.8 29.0 14:01

The Hurricanes Get: C Marcus Kruger

Marcus Kruger moves to Carolina, via Vegas.

Kruger is a 27-year-old checking centre who has had a heavy tilt towards defensive zone starts and a defensive role in Chicago. He has managed 12 goals and 38 points in 192 games over the past three seasons, so there is room for more at that end, but he’s fulfilled his defensive role effectively.

In Carolina, Kruger should ease some of the burden on Jordan Staal, who can contribute more offensively, and has been a dominant two-way performer in recent seasons.

The main issue with Kruger is that he’s under contract (at a cap hit of $3.083M) for two more seasons, and that’s a relatively significant investment for a player that contributes next-to-nothing offensively. But, Carolina isn’t bumping up against the cap, so if they can make effective use of Kruger, that shouldn’t be as much of a concern. That Carolina also acquired Kruger after he received a $2-million bonus on July 1 makes the price even more palatable.

The Golden Knights: A fifth-round pick

Fifth-round picks historically have less than a 15% chance of becoming an NHL player, which isn’t much of a return for Vegas, who made a deal with Chicago to take Kruger so that they could select defenceman Trevor van Riemsdyk in the expansion draft. As it turns out, Vegas was playing middle man, and dealt both to Carolina for a total of a second and a fifth-round pick.

Verdict: The price is right for Carolina to make this move, both in terms of cash and the minimal value of the draft pick going to Vegas. If Kruger only yields a fifth-round pick, would it not have made more sense for Vegas just to keep him and play him? I think so.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Peter Holland Arizona C 48 5 7 12 45.7 -0.1 96.4 48.4 12:45

The Canadiens Get: C Peter Holland

Holland, 26, has not fulfilled his promise as the 15th pick in the 2009 Draft, but he’s a good-sized forward with skill. He has never played more than 65 games in an NHL season, but has contributed 1.28 points/60 over the past three seasons; that’s not a clear indication that he can produce enough to hold a regular spot in the lineup, but enough that it’s worth the Habs finding out if there is anything more available.

Holland is signed to a two-year, $1.35-million deal, with the first year a two-way deal.

Verdict: There’s no reason to place serious expectations on Holland, but he is a good depth addition for Montreal, with the possibility that he could fill a regular role.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Nail Yakupov St. Louis RW 40 3 6 9 51.3 1.3 97.6 63.9 10:39

The Avalanche Get: RW Nail Yakupov

The first overall pick in the 2012 Draft has been an unmitigated disappointment thus far and managed just three goals and nine points (with a paltry 35 shots on goal) in 40 games with the St. Louis Blues last season, in what was effectively his second chance in the NHL.

While Yakupov has a modest 32 points in 100 games over the past two seasons, his possession stats have been respectable and it’s probably worth it for the Avalanche – who are coming from way down in the standings – to see if there is a chance that Yakupov, who is just 23, could fulfill any of his offensive potential. If not, the one-year, $875,000 deal is hardly going to cause the club long-term problems.

Verdict: It’s entirely possible that Yakupov won’t produce and this could be his last shot at an NHL job, but if he does work out, even to fill a top-nine role on a rebuilding team, the signing could be a success.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI David Desharnais Edmonton C 49 6 8 14 49.6 0.5 102.0 59.1 12:28

The Rangers Get: C David Desharnais

Desharnais, 30, has been a productive playmaking centre, but is coming off a down season, with numbers down across the board.

He’s much more a pass-first player and had some success on the power play when he was in Montreal, but Desharnais figures to fill a third or fourth-line centre spot with the Rangers, who are very thin at the position after trading Derek Stepan to Arizona, losing Oscar Lindberg to Vegas in the expansion draft and not giving restricted free agent Brandon Pirri a qualifying offer.

Signed to a one-year, $1-million deal, Desharnais should have an opportunity to contribute in a secondary offensive role, but if last season’s decline was a sign of things to come, he will be easy enough to bounce from the lineup.

Verdict: Given their needs down the middle of the ice, this makes sense for the Rangers, and there is probably still more to do in order to fill the holes.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Lance Bouma Calgary LW 61 3 4 7 45.9 -5.8 99.4 32.4 11:21

The Blackhawks Get: LW Lance Bouma

Bouma is a gritty 27-year-old winger who hits, but hasn’t been very effective since riding percentages to a career-high 16 goals and 34 points in 2014-2015. In two seasons since, Bouma has five goals and 14 points in 105 games and he’s been a poor possession player over the past four seasons.

In Chicago, he’ll have a shot at a fourth-line role. His one-year, $1.0-million deal probably gives him a leg up on the competition for one of those jobs and Bouma’s abrasive style of play may appeal to Blackhawks management, as they endeavor to become “harder to play against.”

Verdict: It’s not like a one-year, $1-million deal can cause any team real problems, but it’s hard to imagine that Bouma was the best option available to the Blackhawks to fill a depth role.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Tommy Wingels Ottawa RW 73 7 5 12 47.6 -3.4 95.9 53.4 10:30

The Blackhawks Get: RW Tommy Wingels

Wingels, 29, is another hard-hitting winger who will be asked to re-model Chicago’s forward depth. He had 74 points, combined in 2013-2014 and 2014-2015, but has followed up with 30 points in 141 games, with his role reducing, over the past two seasons.

Wingels isn’t a great possession player either, so the Blackhawks are looking at a potential fourth-line of bangers who spend more time in their own end of the rink.

Signed to a one-year, $750,000 deal, Wingels would be an inexpensive option if he could regularly fill the fourth-line right wing spot.

Verdict: Wingels probably has a little more upside than Bouma, but not much, and Chicago is going to look different – not necessarily better, but different – if these two make it as regulars in the lineup.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Josh Jooris Arizona C 54 4 8 12 42.9 -2.9 100.3 36.7 12:12

The Hurricanes Get: C Josh Jooris

Jooris is a 26-year-old checking centre who doesn’t contribute much offensively – 20 goals in 173 career games – but, aside from a dozen games with the Rangers last season, has held his own in a defensive and penalty-killing role.

Signed to a one-year, $775,000 contract, Jooris may be the 13th forward in Carolina, but gives them some solid inexpensive depth.

Verdict: Like many on this list, Jooris is not a big difference-maker, but makes sense as a depth addition for Carolina.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Devante Smith-Pelly New Jersey RW 53 4 5 9 40.1 -8.6 95.4 41.7 13:30

The Capitals Get: RW Devante Smith-Pelly

Smith-Pelly, 25, is a sturdy winger who has shown flashes at various times in his career, with Anaheim, Montreal and New Jersey, but he’s coming off a tough year with poor possession numbers compounded by low on-ice percentages.

He’s signed to a two-way contract, paying $650,000 in the NHL, and Smith-Pelly is a decent option for Washington’s fourth line.

Verdict: Smith-Pelly has 33 goals in 266 career games, so he’s not going to make a big difference offensively, but he can bang bodies in the corners, and the Capitals need some legitimate NHL depth up front.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Kenny Agostino St. Louis LW 7 1 2 3 57.3 12.8 96.7 60.4 12:47

2016-2017 AHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS +/- Kenny Agostino Chicago (AHL) LW 65 24 59 83 +24

The Bruins Get: LW Kenny Agostino

Agostino is a 25-year-old winger who has played just 17 NHL games in his career, but was named MVP of the American Hockey League after putting up 83 points in 65 games, and earned a one-year, one-way deal for $875,000.

In Boston, Agostino has a chance to earn a regular spot in the lineup and, if he plays well, could move up the depth chart.

Verdict: It’s a good move for the Bruins, who have struggled with forward depth lately, and maybe Agostino won’t be anything more than a low-level NHL regular but, after his 2016-2017 season, it’s worth finding out if he can contribute more in the NHL.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Seth Griffith Florida RW 24 0 5 5 53.2 3.6 103.8 59.5 12:44

2016-2017 AHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS +/- Seth Griffith Toronto (AHL) RW 38 10 34 44 +8

The Sabres Get: RW Seth Griffith

A 24-year-old winger who may be the equivalent of a mythical AAAA baseball player (too good for the minors, but not quite a fit in the majors), Griffith has put up 121 points in 95 AHL games over the past two seasons, but has 16 points in 58 career NHL games.

On a one-way deal for $650,000, Griffith will have a chance to compete for a depth role in Buffalo.

Verdict: It’s a good risk for the Sabres to take. If Griffith fits into a depth role at that price, he would be a bargain, and if he could score a bit, even better. If it turns out that he is nothing more than a fill-in, he’s still useful organizational depth.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Matt Tennyson Carolina D 45 0 6 6 46.8 -6.1 96.5 64.3 13:17

The Sabres Get: D Matt Tennyson

A 27-year-old right-shot defenceman who has been a part-time player for three-plus seasons, Tennyson has a two-year contract that pays $650,000 per season, with the first year a two-way deal.

He’s a fourth-pair guy, capable of filling in from time to time, but not likely to hold a regular role on the Buffalo blueline.

Verdict: The Sabres need help on the blueline, but it would be a surprise if Tennyson made much of an impact.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Micheal Haley San Jose C 58 2 10 12 48.5 -4.0 102.3 54.0 9:11

The Panthers Get: LW Micheal Haley

Haley, 31, is a fearless fourth-line fighter who fought a career-high 16 times in a career-high 58 NHL games for San Jose last season. He has five goals and 16 points in 130 career games.

Somehow, that contribution earned him a two-year, $1.65-million contract from the Panthers. (It’s not really “somehow”; new Panthers coach Bob Boughner was an assistant coach with San Jose last season.)

Verdict: It’s a great deal for Haley, getting a commitment for NHL money for the next two seasons, unusual for a 31-year-old who has only played more than 40 NHL games once in his career. But, the Panthers are turning back the clock and with Shawn Thornton retired, they need someone to wreak havoc from time to time.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Joe Morrow Boston D 17 0 1 1 52.5 -4.4 96.4 72.5 15:32

The Canadiens Get: D Joe Morrow

Morrow, 24, hasn’t come close to living up to expectations set when he was a first-round pick in 2011, but he’s played 65 NHL games over the past three seasons, most of which were with Claude Julien behind the bench in Boston.

Now, with Julien in Montreal, Morrow joins a team that has thinned out its defensive depth, although that could change if they ultimately bring back Andrei Markov. As it is now, though, Morrow looks like Montreal’s seventh defenceman.

Verdict: Signed to a one-year, $650,000 deal, Morrow is fine in a depth role, but it’s getting a little late in the game if he’s going to become something more than a No. 7 or No. 8 option.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Brian Flynn Montreal RW 51 6 4 10 47.0 -6.1 102.5 31.8 12:04

The Stars Get: RW Brian Flynn

Flynn, 28, is a serviceable depth forward who can skate and play centre in addition to right wing.

His usage was heavily-tilted towards the defensive zone in Montreal, and his relative possession stats weren’t good and, signed to a two-way deal that pays $700,000 in the NHL, he’ll be on the fringe of the Dallas lineup.

Verdict: Flynn may be the 14th forward on Dallas’ depth chart, but will also be facing pressure from prospects on the way up, so he’s going to have to compete for any kind of role that’s available with the Stars.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Christian Folin Minnesota D 51 2 6 8 46.8 -3.3 102.9 45.1 14:56

The Kings Get: D Christian Folin

Folin is a 26-year-old right-shot blueliner who has been a part-timer, playing 118 NHL games over the past three-plus seasons.

Signed to a one-year, $850,000 contract, he’s going to challenge for a spot on Los Angeles’ third pair, and may end up as a seventh or eighth defenceman, a position with which he’s become quite familiar.

Verdict: Folin hadn’t been able to crack a regular spot in the Minnesota lineup and is facing the same prospect in Los Angeles, but the Kings could do worse when looking for inexpensive defensive depth.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Michael Sgarbossa Florida C 38 2 7 9 49.4 0.5 97.1 49.4 11:09

2016-2017 AHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS +/- Michael Sgarbossa Springfield (AHL) C 14 4 8 12 -6

The Jets Get: C Michael Sgarbossa

Sgarbossa, 24, played a career-high 38 games last season, and was effective as a fourth-liner for the Panthers.

Signed to a one year contract for $650,000, he’ll be in a battle for a regular spot in the Winnipeg lineup, but he offers some skill for a fourth-line role.

Verdict: A useful player on a cheap contract; nothing wrong with that.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Jacob Josefson New Jersey C 38 1 9 10 47.4 -1.0 100.0 41.2 12:15

The Sabres Get: C Jacob Josefson

Josefson is a 26-year-old who plays a solid enough game, but lacks finish in the offensive zone, scoring 18 goals in 276 games with the Devils.

He does have solid possession stats, though, so if he’s filling a fourth line role in Buffalo, he could be effective.

Verdict: Signed to a one year, $700,000 contract, Josefson should be a fourth-line upgrade for the Sabres.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Brad Hunt Nashville D 12 1 5 6 47.0 -0.7 102.4 49.5 14:30

2016-2017 AHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS +/- Brad Hunt Chicago (AHL) D 23 9 20 29 +9

The Golden Knights Get: D Brad Hunt

An undersized defenceman who has played 33 career NHL games and will turn 29 this summer, Hunt received a two year, $1.3-million contract from the Golden Knights.

He can move the puck and has scored quite a bit in the AHL, putting up 171 points in 208 games over the past four seasons. The Vegas blueline situation looks very crowded at the moment, so it could be tough for Hunt to earn a spot, but he’s certainly worth a look.

Verdict: It’s a pretty significant commitment from Vegas, especially considering their current blueline depth, but if they can find a role for Hunt, it wouldn’t be a surprise if his ability to move the puck proved useful, even in a depth role.

2016-2017 NCAA STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS +/- Adam Johnson Minnesota-Duluth (NCHC) LW 42 18 19 37 +5

The Penguins Get: RW Adam Johnson

Johnson, 23, is coming off his sophomore season at Minnesota-Duluth and was signed as a free agent by the Stanley Cup champs. He’s something of a late bloomer, having played just two collegiate seasons at this age, but he’ll get a chance to prove himself at the pro level.

The Penguins have shown that they have a good policy of internal promotion for prospects that earn it, so Johnson joins the fray, signed to a two-year, two-way deal worth $1.85-million in the NHL, but much less in the AHL.

Verdict: Expectations are modest here, as is the investment from the Penguins.

2016-2017 NCAA STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP SV% Cal Petersen Notre Dame (HE) G 40 .926

The Kings Get: G Cal Petersen

A fifth-round pick of the Sabres in 2013, Petersen left Notre Dame after his junior season, and the 22-year-old elected to sign with Los Angeles as a free agent. He was very good as a three-year starter for the Fighting Irish, so not a bad chance for the Kings to take as they look for a potential goaltender of the future.

Peterson signed a two-year deal that pays $1.85-million in the NHL, and it’s most likely that he will be spending his time in the AHL.

Verdict: Buffalo’s loss is L.A.’s gain.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Luke Witkowski Tampa Bay D 34 0 4 4 49.4 -1.2 99.8 45.2 9:52

2016-2017 AHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS +/- Luke Witkowski Syracuse (AHL) D 19 0 5 5 +5

The Red Wings Get: D Luke Witkowski

A 27-year-old right-shot defenceman who has played a total of 54 NHL games, Witkowski is a physical presence on the blueline, who will hit and fight, if need be.

He held in his own in a limited role for Tampa Bay last season, and landed a two-year, $1.5-million deal in Detroit.

Verdict: The Red Wings have nine defencemen under NHL contracts for next season, so Witkowski is going to be battling for playing time, but he does offer a different dimension than the others with whom he’s competing, so it’s not a bad investment for Detroit.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Derek Grant Buffalo C 46 0 4 4 42.7 -5.0 98.8 34.6 9:46

2016-2017 AHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS +/- Derek Grant Rochester (AHL) C 23 11 8 19 -2

The Ducks Get: C Derek Grant

Grant is a 27-year-old centre who played a career-high 46 games last season, with Buffalo and Nashville, and has yet to score a goal in 86 career games.

Signed to a one-year, $650,000 contract, Grant will compete for a roster spot in Anaheim.

Verdict: He’s a bubble player, with good size and speed, able to fill-in for short spurts, but couldn’t get a lot done on Buffalo’s fourth line last season.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Greg McKegg Tampa Bay C 46 3 4 7 41.6 -10.2 101.5 37.3 9:54

The Penguins Get: C Greg McKegg

McKegg, 25, has been trying to earn a regular spot in the league, and played a career-high 46 games last season, but he’s heading to his fourth team to continue the quest.

Pittsburgh doesn’t have a glaring need for McKegg at the NHL level, but he’ll likely be among the AHLers competing for a call-up at some point during the season. He’s signed to a one-year, two-way deal that pays $650,000 in the NHL.

Verdict: He was overmatched in his audition last season, but will give the Penguins an option to consider during the season.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Emerson Etem Anaheim RW 3 0 0 0 35.5 -13.9 120.0 40.0 8:48

The Coyotes Get: RW Emerson Etem

Etem is a 25-year-old winger who missed most of last season with a knee injury. He has 46 points and adequate possession numbers in 173 career games.

Signed to a one-year, two-way contract that pays $850,000 in the NHL, he will compete for an NHL job with Arizona’s young skilled prospects.

Verdict: He’s not going to make a major difference, but it wouldn’t be a shock if Etem contributed to Arizona’s depth next season.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP SV% EV SV% Darcy Kuemper Minnesota G 18 .902 .907

The Kings Get: Darcy Kuemper

Kuemper, 27, struggled last season in Minnesota and is now left to battle for a backup job in Los Angeles, where the Kings also have Jeff Zatkoff under contract.

The good news for Kuemper is that Zatkoff was under contract last year and Peter Budaj still leapfrogged him to start when Jonathan Quick got hurt.

Verdict: Kuemper is signed to a one-year, $650,000 contract, a make-good contract to try to establish more value for next summer’s free agent market.

And who is still left out there?

The list includes Andrei Markov, Jaromir Jagr, Brian Campbell, Thomas Vanek, Mike Fisher, Daniel Winnik, Cody Franson, Matt Cullen, Drew Stafford, Dennis Wideman, Roman Polak, Francois Beauchemin, Brian Gionta, Viktor Stalberg, Dwight King, Jarome Iginla, Scottie Upshall, Brandon Pirri, Ryan White, P.A. Parenteau, Shane Doan, Mark Streit, Alex Chiasson, Jiri Hudler, John Mitchell, Yohann Auvitu, Jimmy Hayes.

