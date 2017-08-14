The Buffalo Bills made a pair of trades Friday, shipping out their top wide receiver and top cornerback, which naturally limits their expectations for this coming season, but still provides solid long-term value.

Statistically Speaking looks at Buffalo’s trades with the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles.

2016 STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP REC TARGETS YDS AVG TD Sammy Watkins Buffalo WR 8 28 52 430 15.4 2 Jordan Matthews Philadelphia WR 14 73 117 804 11.0 3

2016 STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP TACKLES PD INT FF FR Ronald Darby Buffalo CB 14 69 12 0 0 0 E.J. Gaines Los Angeles CB 11 56 7 0 1 1

The Rams Get: WR Sammy Watkins and a sixth-round pick

Watkins, 24, is a high-end talent who was drafted fourth overall in 2014, and has shown flashes of his potential, but is coming off an injury-plagued season in which he played just eight games, and (per Pro Football Focus) played 20 snaps or fewer in six of those games.

He’s going to be a free agent after the 2017 season, and with the potential to be a No. 1 receiver, he could be looking at big payday, but that is also going to be dependent on production this year and the opportunity in Los Angeles isn’t necessarily ideal considering that second-year quarterback Jared Goff appeared completely overwhelmed as a rookie.

Nevertheless, Watkins will be the Rams’ top receiver, and his arrival moves others – Robert Woods, rookie Cooper Kupp and Tavon Austin – down the depth chart.

To their credit, the Rams are making a move to get better and give Goff a legitimate weapon in the passing game, but it’s hard to imagine that Watkins’ arrival is going to make the Rams competitive.

The Bills Get: WR Jordan Matthews, CB E.J. Gaines, a second-round and third-round pick

Matthews is a 25-year-old who was a second-round pick in 2014, and has been a reasonably productive receiver, putting up 2,673 yards and 19 touchdowns in his first three seasons in the league.

He’s not necessarily a game-breaker, but was Philadelphia’s most-targeted receiver over the past two seasons, so he’s going to play a significant role in Buffalo too. Recently-signed veteran Anquan Boldin and first-round pick Zay Jones will combine with Matthews to give the Bills an adequate crop of receivers, though none of whom offers the ceiling of Watkins.

Matthews has been reported to have a chipped sternum that isn’t expected to cost him regular-season playing time, but it could hinder his ability to form a connection with the quarterback of his new team.

Gaines is a 25-year-old who was a sixth-round pick in 2014. He was impressive as a rookie in 2014, then missed all of 2015 with a Lisfranc injury. Recovered from that foot injury, he returned to the starting lineup last season, but wasn’t nearly as effective.

Making just under $1.8-million this season, Gaines will be a free agent at season’s end. He’s going to get an opportunity to play in Buffalo, especially because the Bills dealt Ronald Darby to Philadelphia.

For a Bills team that is under new management, the prize of these two deals is that they secured second and third-round picks in the 2018 Draft. It’s not like the Bills have taken a sure-fire playoff team and turned them into bottom-feeders, but cutting ties with Watkins does suggest a team that is focusing on a longer-term horizon.

The Eagles Get: CB Ronald Darby

Darby, 23, was a second-round pick in 2015 and has been a two-year starter for the Bills. He was better as a rookie than in his second year, but should represent an upgrade to Philadelphia’s secondary.

Under contract for two more years, at a total cost under $1.9-million, Darby is a good addition for the Eagles, one that represents an immediate upgrade and gives them a chance to be more competitive in 2017.

After adding Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith this offseason, it was looking like Matthews’ role in Philadelphia could be reduced, so dealing from that position of relative strength did allow the Eagles to improve their secondary.

Verdict: Over the long term, these deals do make sense for the Bills, but it’s disheartening for a team to lose two of its better players before the current season begins. Watkins could be a star, but whether that happens with the Rams this year (seems unlikely with Jared Goff as his quarterback) or for another team in the future is still up in the air. The Eagles’ addition of Darby seems to be a relatively safe play while still attempting to be more competitive now.