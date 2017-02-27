The Los Angeles Kings added some goaltending insurance in a deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

There wasn’t an obvious landing spot among playoff teams for a starting goaltender, so the Lightning found a near-playoff team in Los Angeles that still has higher expectations.

Statistically Speaking looks at the Kings' acquisition of Ben Bishop.

2016-2017 STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP SV% EV SV% Ben Bishop Tampa Bay G 32 .911 .924 Peter Budaj Los Angeles G 53 .917 .926

2016-2017 OHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS +/- Erik Cernak Erie (OHL) D 41 3 14 17 +27

The Kings Get: G Ben Bishop and a fifth-round pick

Bishop, 30, has struggled at times this season, but he's been an above-average starter in Tampa Bay, posting a .921 save percentage over the past four seasons, which ranks fourth among goaltenders with at least 150 games played.

In Los Angeles, Bishop will ease the workload on Jonathan Quick, the Kings' incumbent starter who returned to action Saturday, after suffering a groin injury on opening night.

A fifth-round pick has about a 15% chance of turning into an NHL player; not very significant value, but helps to offset the value of picks and the prospect going to Tampa Bay. It’s pretty good for the Kings to get that included in the deal.

Bishop, who has a cap hit of $5.95-million (with the Lightning retaining 20% in the trade), will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer and, given Quick's lengthy contract, will be looking for a starting job somewhere else, but he’ll see some meaningful action down the stretch for a Kings team seeking a playoff spot.

The Lightning Get: G Peter Budaj, D Eric Cernak, a seventh-round pick and a conditional pick

Budaj is a 34-year-old who was a season-saver for the Kings in the wake of Quick's injury, putting up solid numbers, including a .917 save percentage in 53 games, his most action since 2008-2009.

In Tampa Bay, he figures to back up Andrei Vasilevskiy for the rest of this season, but that role may be available for next season too. Budaj is set to be a free agent in the summer but, if signed, could be a viable backup for Vasilevskiy next season.

Cernak, 19, was a second-round pick in 2015. He's a big-bodied (6-foot-3, 221 pounds) blueliner, but hasn't put up many points in the Ontario Hockey League. He will need some time to develop, but could have some long-term value for the Lightning.

Seventh round picks turn into NHL players less than 10% of the time, so the conditional pick could ultimately have more value.

Verdict: It's a little surprising to see the Kings, currently outside a playoff spot and with Quick returning from injury, investing in short-term goaltending, but if this helps Los Angeles reach the playoffs, it will be a worthwhile venture.

As for the Lightning, Vasilevskiy has been the goaltender of the future, and now becomes the goaltender of the present. The value coming in return for Bishop is relatively modest, but indicative of the goaltending market, where there are more sellers than buyers. Additionally, getting Bishop’s salary off the books will help Tampa Bay with cap management going forward.

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com and www.hockey-reference.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca