The Chicago Blackhawks promised changes in the offseason and followed up a big deal on defence by shipping out one of the league’s top ten scorers over the past two seasons.

This move does re-unite Chicago with a winger who was part of their two most recent Stanley Cup winners.

Statistically Speaking examines the Brandon Saad and Artemi Panarin swap.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Brandon Saad Columbus LW 82 24 29 53 54.8 6.4 101.6 57.8 17:02 Artemi Panarin Chicago LW 82 31 43 74 55.1 6.8 103.1 81.3 19:28 Tyler Motte Chicago LW 33 4 3 7 42.9 -8.6 103.6 34.3 11:23

2016-2017 AHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS +/- Tyler Motte Rockford (AHL) LW 43 10 6 16 -19

2016-2017 AHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP SV% Anton Forsberg Cleveland (AHL) G 51 .926

The Blackhawks Get: LW Brandon Saad, G Anton Forsberg and a fifth-round pick in 2018

Saad, 24, is an elite 5-on-5 player who doesn’t get a lot of power play time, but he scored 50 of his 53 points this season at even strength and delivered strong possession numbers in the process. His 2.14 points/60 over the past two seasons with the Blue Jackets ranked 12th among 111 forwards that played at least 2000 5-on-5 minutes.

Yet Saad fell out of favour in Columbus, his ice time and scoring production dipping from January through the end of the season.

Back in Chicago, Saad should land on the left side with Jonathan Toews, a spot where he had success before he was traded to Columbus in the summer of 2015. Saad will be expected to continue his excellent 5-on-5 play, but may be able to find a spot on the power play too.

Saad is signed for four more seasons, at a cap hit of $6-million. It’s a big commitment – one that Chicago wasn’t prepared to make a couple of years ago – but it’s not unreasonable if Saad keeps playing at a very high level.

Forsberg is a 24-year-old goaltender who has played well in the AHL, posting a .923 save percentage in 126 games over the last three-plus seasons, but has struggled, posting a .879 save percentage in 10 career NHL games. He’s certainly worth a look in the backup role or Chicago, but with Scott Darling departing, the odds are pretty good that the Blackhawks are downgrading at the position.

A restricted free agent this summer, Forsberg had a two-way contract that paid him $650,000 in the NHL last season. He’ll get a raise, but it’s not likely to be significant.

A fifth-round pick doesn’t have huge value, but brings about a 15% chance of yielding an NHL player. Chicago has already dealt a couple of 2018 picks, so getting another one gets them back to six picks.

The Blue Jackets Get: LW Artemi Panarin, LW Tyler Motte and a sixth-round pick

Artemi Panarin adds a skilled dimension to the Columbus attack.

Panarin, 25, has been an immediate hit in Chicago, putting up 151 points in 162 games through two seasons after coming over from the KHL, tying him for seventh in the league for the most points in that span.

A skilled playmaker with a tremendous one-timer, Panarin will be a frontline scorer for Columbus, both at even strength and, surely, on the power play. There is a little bit of a tighter timeline with Panarin, who is also making $6-million against the cap, but is under contract for just two more seasons. If he remains this productive, the Blue Jackets would obviously want to keep him around longer.

A few notes of caution on Panarin. The Blackhawks played him in situations heavily-tilted towards the offensive zone. Among forwards to play at least 1000 5-on-5 minutes last season, Panarin had the highest percentage of offensive zone starts (80.5%), significantly higher than the second-highest rate (Vladimir Tarasenko, 67.1%). He also had a very high on-ice shooting percentage (9.7%) over the past two seasons.

If he doesn’t get that same usage or shooting from linemates, Panarin’s production could dip, but it’s entirely understandable for the Blue Jackets to bank on one of the league’s top scorers over the past two years.

Motte is a 22-year-old winger who made his pro debut last season after playing three seasons at the University of Michigan. He’s an energy winger with good speed who started the year in Chicago, but finished the season in the American Hockey League. Depending on how the offseason plays out, Motte should have a chance to compete for a job in Columbus next season.

The sixth-round pick that Columbus received from Chicago has relatively similar value to next year’s fifth-round pick going to Chicago, about a 15% chance of playing 100 NHL games.

Verdict: Bringing Saad back to Chicago does come with a hint of nostalgia, but he’s a great two-way winger in his prime and will likely play a bigger role with the Blackhawks than he did before he left in 2015. Forsberg fills a need, provided that he can make the jump to the NHL. Panarin may come with a higher offensive ceiling, though Saad’s all-around game likely makes their overall contributions relatively similar. The Blackhawks now need to figure out who is going to play with Patrick Kane, because Panarin has been a big part of Kane’s scoring success over the past two seasons (and vice versa). This move is shocking, because of Panarin’s point production, but Chicago isn’t losing ground.