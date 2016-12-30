Columbus keeps rolling; Puempel, Matthews, Granlund and more in Scott Cullen's Statistically Speaking.

The Columbus Blue Jackets continued their winning ways with a 5-3 victory in Winnipeg, their 14th consecutive win.

Captain Nick Foligno put up a goal and two assists and has 11 points (4 G, 7 A) in the past 11 games.

Pass-first centre Alexander Wennberg scored a pair of goals against the Jets, and has 12 points (3 G, 9 A) in the past 12 games.

Rookie defenceman Zach Werenski added a couple of assists, giving him seven assists in the past eight games.

Pucks have been bouncing right for the Blue Jackets, but they also have four forwards (Cam Atkinson, Brandon Saad, Wennberg and Foligno) with at least 30 points through 34 games.

HEROES

Matt Puempel - The Rangers winger recorded his first career hat trick - with all three goals coming on the power play - in a 6-3 win at Arizona. A waiver pickup from Ottawa, Puempel had one point in his first 21 games this season, and now has five points (4 G, 1 A) in the past four games.

Auston Matthews - Ho-hum, just another night with one and one for the Maple Leafs' rookie centre. He has 17 points (12 G, 5 A) in the past 16 games and is tied with Winnipeg's Patrik Laine for the lead in rookie scoring with 30 points in 35 games.

Mikael Granlund - The Wild winger continues to produce. He had a goal and an assist, and tied a career high with seven shots on goal, in a 6-4 win over the Islanders. He has 13 points (4 G, 9 A) in the past 11 games.

ZEROES

Josh Bailey, John Tavares, Anders Lee - The Islanders' top line struggled in terms of possession (8 for, 17 against, 32.0 CF%, 1-9 scoring chances) and were all on the ice for three even-strength goals against in a 6-4 loss at Minnesota.

Josh Gorges and Rasmus Ristolainen - Paired together again on the Buffalo blueline, this duo was in their own end (5 for, 20 against, 20.0 CF%, 2-12 scoring chances) all night in a 4-2 loss to Boston.

Niklas Hjalmarsson and Brent Seabrook - Chicago's defence tandem was buried in the defensive zone (6 for, 23 against, 20.7 CF%, 1-12 scoring chances) in a 3-2 win at Nashville.

Jaroslav Halak - The Islanders goaltender allowed four goals on 24 shots in a 6-4 loss at Minnesota. He has a .888 save percentage in his past six starts.

VITAL SIGNS

Brian Campbell - The Blackhawks made the veteran defenceman a healthy scratch for their 3-2 win at Nashville, ending a streak of 423 consecutive games.

James Neal - Nashville's scoring winger suffered an upper-body injury against Chicago.

David Backes - The Bruins winger was blindsided by Sabres LW William Carrier and left the game early.

Michael Sgarbossa - With Aleksander Barkov injured, the Panthers called up 24-year-old Sgarbossa from San Antonio of the AHL, where he had 12 points (4 G, 8 A) and was minus-6 in 14 games and had team-best possession stats (12 for, 6 against, 66.7 CF%) in his first game for Florida, a 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal.

Ryan Johnston - The Canadiens called up the 24-year-old blueliner for his first game of the season, replacing Zach Redmond in the Montreal lineup for a 3-2 overtime win at Florida. He had seven points (1 G, 6 A) and was minus-11 in 23 AHL games.

SHORT SHIFTS

Montreal's captain has been on a scoring tear lately.

Canadiens C Phillip Danault scored the overtime winner and added an assist in a 3-2 win at Florida; he has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past 10 games…Canadiens LW Max Pacioretty also had a goal and an assist, giving him 15 points (10 G, 5 A) in the past 12 games…Bruins RW Ryan Spooner scored twice in a 4-2 win at Buffalo; he has nine points (4 G, 5 A) in the past nine games…Bruins LW Frank Vatrano added two assists, giving him three assists in four games…Bruins C David Krejci contributed a goal and an assist, and has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past three games…Sabres LW Matt Moulson assisted on both goals in a 4-2 loss to Boston, snapping a five-game point drought…Senators C Derick Brassard had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to Detroit; he has five points (4 G, 1 A) in the past six games…Red Wings LW Anthony Mantha scored the overtime winner at Ottawa, and has six points (3 G, 3 A) during a five-game point streak…Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win at Nashville, giving him nine points (3 G, 6 A) in the past seven games…Predators C Ryan Johansen assisted on both Predators goals against Chicago, and has nine points (2 G, 7 A) in the past nine games…Islanders C Brock Nelson scored two goals in a 6-4 loss at Minnesota, snapping a five-game point drought…Islanders D Thomas Hickey added two assists, and has five points (1 G, 4 A) in the past four games…Wild C Mikko Koivu had a couple of assists in a 6-4 win over the Islanders, and has 17 points (7 G, 10 A) in the past 18 games…Jets RW Blake Wheeler earned a couple of assists in a 5-3 loss to Columbus; he has seven points (3 G, 4 A) during a six-game point streak…Avalanche D Tyson Barrie assisted on both goals in a 4-2 loss at Dallas; he has five assists in the past three games…Avalanche C Matt Duchene contributed a goal and an assist, after four games without a point…Stars LW Jamie Benn put up three assists in a 4-2 win over Colorado, and has 12 points (3 G, 9 A) in the past 10 games…Stars C Tyler Seguin scored twice and added an assist, giving him 15 points (6 G, 9 A) in the past 15 games…Stars C Jason Spezza chipped in a couple of assists, and has 11 points (3 G, 8 A) in his past 10 games…Ducks C Ryan Kesler earned two assists in a 3-1 win at Calgary. He has 17 points (4 G, 13 A) in the past 17 games…Oilers RW Jordan Eberle assisted on two goals in a 3-1 win vs. Los Angeles, snapping a six-game point drought…Rangers LW J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win at Arizona; he had zero points in his previous seven games…Rangers C Kevin Hayes put up three assists, and has six assists in the past seven games…Rangers D Nick Holden scored a goal and added an assist at Arizona, giving him six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past six games.

Cam Talbot has been steady in net for the Oilers.

Oilers G Cam Talbot stopped 28 of 29 shots in a 3-1 win against Los Angeles; he has a .933 save percentage in his past eight starts…Panthers G James Reimer turned aside 38 of 41 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal, and has a .945 save percentage in his past four appearances…Devils G Keith Kinkaid stopped 43 of 44 shots in a 2-1 shootout win at Washington. He has a .930 save percentage in nine games…Blackhawks G Corey Crawford had 36 saves on 38 shots in a 3-2 win at Nashville, and has a .940 save percentage in his past seven starts.

FIRSTS

Brandon Montour - The Ducks called up the puck-moving ace from San Diego of the AHL, where he had 21 points (7 G, 14 A) in 25 games. A second-round pick in 2014, Montour adds to the embarrassment of riches on the Anaheim blueline.

Yanni Gourde - With injuries hitting the Lightning lineup, they called up the 25-year-old winger who was undrafted out of Victoriaville in the QMJHL and had 26 points (10 G, 16 A) with a plus-12 in 29 AHL games.

FANTASY FOCUS

The most productive players over the past couple of weeks still available in more than half of TSN leagues:

Points are starting to come for Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Gardiner.

Jake Gardiner - The Toronto blueliner has nine points (2 G, 7 A) in the past 10 games. Owned: 44.8%

Brian Boyle - After scoring against Toronto, the 6-foot-7 Lightning centre has six points (5 G, 1 A) in the past eight games. Owned: 3.9%

Matthew Tkachuk - Calgarys' rookie winger has nine points (1 G, 8 A) in the past eight games. Owned: 22.2%

Jared Spurgeon - Minnesota's undersized blueliner has four points (3 G, 1 A) and is plus-8 in the past six games. Owned: 28.9%

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference and www.naturalstattrick.com

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca

