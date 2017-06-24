The St. Louis Blues made a move for a scoring winger, though they paid a steep price to get him, then moved out their enforcer, getting a good return.

Statistically Speaking looks at the Blues’ pair of draft-day deals, acquiring Brayden Schenn and moving out Ryan Reaves.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Brayden Schenn Philadelphia LW 79 25 30 55 49.3 -2.6 98.6 57.1 17:48 Jori Lehtera St. Louis C 64 7 15 22 50.2 0.6 98.6 64.4 15:11 Ryan Reaves St. Louis RW 80 7 6 13 46.1 -4.4 101.9 25.7 8:53 Oskar Sundqvist Pittsbugh C 10 0 0 0 44.4 -6.7 91.6 48.8 9:10

2016-2017 AHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS +/- Oskar Sundqvist Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) C 63 20 26 46 +12

The Blues Get: LW Brayden Schenn

Schenn, 25, is coming off a 55-point campaign, the third time in the past four seasons that he scored at least 20 goals, and yet he scored a league-leading 17 power-play goals and more than half of his points were scored with the man advantage.

That means his 5-on-5 production was lacking; 1.20 points/60 was the same as Marcus Kruger, Jimmy Vesey, Dominic Moore, Dylan Larkin and Andrew Ladd.

That is a legitimate concern, but Schenn is also a physical player who can play both centre and wing and provide secondary offence. He’s durable, having missed five games total over the past four seasons, and he’s recorded at least 180 hits in each of those four seasons; one of nine forwards to reach that mark in all four years.

Schenn doesn’t come cheaply. He’s making $5.125M over the next three seasons, so the Blues are going to expect production for that price.

The Flyers Get: C Jori Lehtera, a first-round pick and a conditional first-round pick

Lehtera is a 29-year-old centre coming off a poor season, but he does have some offensive skill and has tended to keep the puck moving the right way in his three NHL seasons.

In Philadelphia, Lehtera should have cover down the middle, with Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier ahead of him on the depth chart. It means he’s in a supporting role, but he can contribute in that slot.

He’s hesitant to shoot the puck (1.05 shots per game over the past two seasons) and a tad pricy with a cap hit of $4.7-million over the next two seasons, but there isn’t as much of a financial commitment as with Schenn, and the Flyers are getting additional compensation.

That additional compensation comes in the form of the 27th pick in the 2017 Draft, which Philadelphia used to select Morgan Frost, a centre who scored 62 points in 67 games for Sault Ste. Marie of the Ontario Hockey League last season. Philadelphia also receives a conditional pick in the 2018 Draft. The conditional pick is Top-10 protected for the next two years, and if the pick gets pushed to the next year, the Flyers will also get a 2019 third-round pick.

Verdict: Schenn was in a very favourable situation with Philadelphia, playing with Claude Giroux and Wayne Simmonds as his most common linemates in the past two seasons, in addition to getting prime power play time. If the situation isn’t as favourable in St. Louis, then it would be difficult to expect the same level of production. Schenn should be more productive than Lehtera, but maybe not by enough to offset the potential of two first-round picks going to Philadelphia. Certainly the Flyers have to make good picks, but the potential value in those picks swings the balance on this deal towards Philadelphia.

St. Louis wasn’t done with just the Flyers deal, though. They dealt their enforcer to the defending Stanley Cup champs.

Statistically Speaking breaks down the deal sending Ryan Reaves to Pittsburgh.

The Penguins Get: RW Ryan Reaves

The Penguins promised they were going to add muscle to their lineup.

Penguins GM Jim Rutherford made a public proclamation that he was seeking muscle to protect Pittsburgh’s star players, and he paid a hefty price to acquire one of the few remaining heavyweights in the league.

Reaves is a 30-year-old bruiser, one of the toughest guys in the league, coming off a career-high 13-point season. He’s had more than 200 hits in each of the past four seasons, and has 28 fights over that time, but he’s running out of dance partners and gets buried in his own end on a regular basis.

Pittsburgh wants old school protection for the likes of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel, but there is little evidence that having Reaves in the lineup is going to prevent other teams from playing hard against those guys.

It might make Pittsburgh’s stars feel better, but Blues forwards have been on the end of hits that were borderline or worse while Reaves was there. This isn’t Reaves’ fault; it’s the nature of the game. Players are being paid millions of dollars to make the game difficult for stars on the other team and the prospect of fighting on occasion tends not to change that.

Reaves is making $1.125-million against the salary cap and has one year left on his current contract.

The Blues Get: C Oskar Sundqvist and a first-round pick.

Sundqvist is a 23-year-old centre prospect who has played 28 games for Pittsburgh over the past two seasons. He hasn’t done much at the NHL level, but was productive in the AHL last year. He’ll have a chance to compete for a job next year in St. Louis.

St. Louis also received Pittsburgh’s 31st overall pick in the 2017 Draft, which they used to take Russian winger Klim Kostin. There are obviously no guarantees that Kostin works out as an NHL player, but he does have real potential that could make him a factor for St. Louis for years.

Verdict: If Reaves could tangibly affect the way that his was treated on the ice, then there would be reason to pay a significant price, but this is a significant price to pay for an intangible benefit. Considering St. Louis paid a steep price to acquire Schenn, it’s good for them to offset some of that cost by dealing Reaves to Pittsburgh. There is one further cost to this deal for St. Louis: they protected Reaves in the expansion draft, allowing winger David Perron to get selected by Vegas. In total, it’s hard to look at what the Blues have done and think that they are better than before.