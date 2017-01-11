Boedker busts out with a surprising hat trick, Marchand, Skinner, Reinhart and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Mikkel Boedker – It’s been a miserable season for the Sharks winger, but he busted out with a hat trick in a 5-3 win at Edmonton. Boedker had three goals in 39 games this season before his big game. He’s not the only one with an unlikely three-goal game this season. Here are the players with hat tricks this year with the lowest goals per game:



(Note: Joe Colborne hasn't scored a goal since his opening night hat trick.)

Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak – Boston’s big line carried the game in a 5-3 win at St. Louis. Marchand put up two goals and an assist, Pastrnak had three assists and Bergeron added a couple of helpers.

Marchand has 11 points (6 G, 5 A) in the past 10 games, Pastrnak has five assists in the past four games and Bergeron is heating up, with seven points (3 G, 4 A) in the past seven games.

Victor Rask and Jeff Skinner – Carolina’s top forwards led the way – each producing a goal and two assists – in a 5-3 win over Columbus. Both have five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past four games.

Sam Reinhart – The Sabres sophomore put up a goal and two assists in a 4-1 win against Philadelphia, giving him 12 points (3 G, 9 A) in the past 10 games.

ZEROES

Lee Stempniak and Teuvo Teravainen – The Carolina forwards were on the ice for all three Columbus goals in a 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Mark Letestu – The Oilers centre was on the ice for three goals against in 4:46 of ice time during 5-on-5 play in a 5-3 loss to San Jose.

Jake Allen – The struggles continued for the Blues goaltender, as he allowed three goals on 11 shots in a 5-3 loss to Boston. He has a .883 save percentage in his past nine games.

VITAL SIGNS

Patrick Maroon – The Oilers winger, riding a hot streak, played a career-high 21:24 in a 5-3 loss to San Jose.

Adam McQuaid and Colin Miller – The Bruins lost a couple of defencemen to injuries in their 5-3 win at St. Louis.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic – San Jose’s shutdown defender was back in the San Jose lineup and contributed a couple of assists in a 5-3 win at Edmonton.

Mike Green – The veteran puck-moving defenceman returned to the Detroit lineup for a 4-3 overtime loss at Chicago. He had missed more than three weeks with an upper-body injury.

Justin Abdelkader – Out since December 1, with a knee injury, Detroit’s hard-nosed winger was back in the lineup at Chicago.

Jamie Oleksiak and Patrick Eaves – The Stars lost a couple of regulars to injuries, as the towering blueliner and productive winger.

Pontus Aberg – Injuries have decimated the Nashville forward group, so they called up Aberg, the 23-year-old who was a second-round pick in 2012. He had 19 points (9 G, 10 A) in 23 games before getting promoted.

SHORT SHIFTS

Ryan O'Reilly has been hot since returning to the Sabres lineup.

Sharks D Brent Burns put up a goal and two assists in a 5-3 win at Edmonton. He now has 28 points (10 G, 18 A) in the past 23 games…Sharks C Micheal Haley chipped in a couple of assists at Edmonton. He had no goals and one assist in his previous 22 games…Ducks RW Jakob Silfverberg had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win against Dallas, giving him seven points (4 G, 3 A) in the past nine games…Sabres C Ryan O’Reilly chipped in a couple of assists in a 4-1 win over Philadelphia, and has six points (1 G, 5 A) in three games since returning from an appendectomy…Hurricanes C Derek Ryan had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win against Columbus and has five points (4 G, 1 A) in the past four games…Bruins LW Frank Vatrano and D Torey Krug both had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win at St. Louis. Vatrano has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past seven games and Krug has 11 points (1 G, 10 A) in the past 10 games…Blackhawks RW Ryan Hartman had two assists in a 4-3 overtime win against Detroit, giving him 10 points (5 G, 5 A) in the past 11 games…Blackhawks D Duncan Keith and LW Richard Panik both had a goal and an assist vs. Detroit. Keith has six points (1 G, 5 A) during a five-game point streak and Panik had one assist in his previous eight games…Predators D Roman Josi assisted on both Nashville goals in a 2-1 overtime win at Vancouver. He had three assists in his previous 13 games.

Blues LW David Perron had some night against Boston, recording two assists while posting abysmal possession numbers (2 for, 17 against, 10.5 CF%, 0-12 scoring chances) in the loss to Boston…St. Louis’ fourth line of Scottie Upshall, Kyle Brodziak and Ryan Reaves had a strong game (12 for, 3 against, 80.0 CF%) in a 5-3 loss to Boston…Bruins RW Ryan Spooner was on the right side of the puck (11 for, 2 against, 84.6 CF%, 7-0 scoring chances) at St. Louis.

John Gibson is in fine form for the Ducks.

Ducks G John Gibson recorded a 34-save shutout in a 2-0 win over Dallas and has a .941 save percentage in his past 10 starts…Sabres G Anders Nilsson stopped 39 of 40 shots in a 4-1 win vs. Philadelphia, giving him a .925 save percentage in his past six starts…Predators G Pekka Rinne saved 29 of 30 shots in a 2-1 overtime win at Vancouver, and has a .932 save percentage in his past six starts…Stars G Antti Niemi stopped 36 of 38 shots in a 2-0 loss at Anaheim; he has a .927 save percentage in his past nine appearances.

FANTASY FOCUS

Players being dropped most frequently in TSN leagues:

Ottawa's high-priced winger has had a tough season.

Anders Lee – Pretty quick dissatisfaction for the Islanders winger who has just two goals in the past six games. He had 14 points (11 G, 3 A) in 14 games before that. Owned: 22.5%

Jaden Schwartz – It’s been a hard time – zero goals and one assist, with only three shots on goal, in the past seven games for the Blues winger. Owned: 57.8%

Gustav Nyquist – It takes some serious patience to hold a guy who hasn’t scored a goal in 21 games and has four goals in 41 games this season. Owned: 39.6%

Bobby Ryan – No points in the past five games and one healthy scratch mixed in for good measure. Owned: 53.0%

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference and www.naturalstattrick.com

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca