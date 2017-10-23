Brassard and Stone lead the Sens; Kucherov, Stamkos, Brown, Kopitar, Sheahan, Polak and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Derick Brassard and Mark Stone – The Senators duo both contributed two goals and an assist in Saturday’s 6-3 win over Toronto. Brassard has seven points (5 G, 2 A) in the past five games; so does Stone (3 G, 4 A).

Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos – Tampa Bay’s top line continues to terrorize goaltenders. In Saturday’s 7-1 rout of Pittsburgh, Kucherov scored two goals and added an assist, giving him a league-leading 10 goals and 17 points in nine games, while Stamkos contributed a goal and three helpers, giving him 17 points (3 G, 14 A) in nine games. The lucky left winger on the line, Vladislav Namestnikov had a couple of assists, giving him 10 points (3 G, 7 A) in nine games.

Dustin Brown and Anze Kopitar – The Kings’ top line led the way to a 6-4 win at Columbus on Saturday. Brown had a goal and three assists, giving him 11 points (5 G, 6 A) in seven games. Kopitar scored two goals and added an assist, and has eight points (4 G, 4 A) in the past five games.

ZEROES

Antti Niemi – Pittsburgh’s backup netminder gave up seven goals on 32 shots in Saturday’s 7-1 loss at Tampa Bay. He has a .797 save percentage in three appearances this season.

Leo Komarov – Toronto’s veteran winger had subpar possession stats (12 for, 16 against, 42.9 CF%) and was on the ice for four 5-on-5 goals against in Saturday’s 6-3 loss at Ottawa.

Ryan Strome – The early-season struggles continue for the Oilers forward, who was on the wrong side of possession (6 for, 14 against, 30.0 CF%) and failed to register a shot attempt in 15:43 of ice time in Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Philadelphia.

Derek MacKenzie – Florida’s captain was stuck in the defensive zone (2 for, 17 against, 10.5 CF%, 0-9 scoring chances) in Saturday’s 4-1 win against Washington.

VITAL SIGNS

Jaromir Jagr – Calgary’s 45-year-old right winger has landed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. The Flames have called up top prospect Mark Jankowski as a result.

Malcolm Subban – Vegas’ metminder suffered a groin injury Saturday. With Marc-Andre Fleury already out, Oscar Dansk is net man up in the Golden Knights’ net.

Ales Hemsky – Montreal’s veteran winger suffered a concussion in Friday’s 6-2 loss at Anaheim.

David Krejci – Boston’s veteran centre was out of the lineup Saturday due to an upper-body injury, leaving Riley Nash and Tim Schaller to play in middle-six roles at centre.

Nathan Beaulieu – The Sabres defenceman suffered an upper-body injury that kept him out of Saturday’s 5-4 overtime win at Boston.

Brooks Laich – The veteran forward played his first game of the season for Los Angeles, at Columbus, on Saturday.

SHORT SHIFTS

Canucks RW Derek Dorsett is off to a surprising start.

Canucks RW Derek Dorsett produced two goals and an assist in Friday’s 4-2 win at Buffalo, then another goal in Sunday's 4-1 win at Detroit. He has six points (5 G, 1 A) in the past five games…Canucks LW Markus Granlund added a goal and an assist, his first points of the season…Canucks C Brandon Sutter chipped in a couple of assists at Buffalo, ending a five-game point drought…Capitals RW Andre Burakovsky recorded a goal and an assist in Friday’s 4-3 overtime win at Detroit; he had no points in his previous four games…Red Wings LW Tomas Tatar scored two goals against Washington and has four points (3 G, 1 A) in the past four games…Penguins C Evgeni Malkin contributed a goal and an assist in Friday’s 4-3 win at Florida; he has six points (2 G, 4 A) in his past three games…Penguins RW Phil Kessel added two assists at Florida, and has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past five games…Wild LW Jason Zucker earned a couple of assists in Friday’s 4-3 loss at Winnipeg; he has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past five games…Jets RW Patrik Laine buried a couple of goals in Friday’s 4-3 victory, and has four points (3 G, 1 A) in the past four games…Ducks centres Antoine Vermette and Chris Wagner, as well as D Brandon Montour, had a goal and an assist in Friday’s 6-2 win against Montreal.

Predators LW Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-2 loss at the Rangers; he has 10 points (5 G, 5 A) in the past six games…Rangers C Kevin Hayes and LW Jimmy Vesey both contributed a goal and an assist against Nashville. Hayes has four points (3 G, 1 A) in the past five games, and those were Vesey’s first points of the season…Flyers RW Wayne Simmonds scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday’s 2-1 win against Edmonton. He has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past four games…Sabres C Ryan O’Reilly and RW Jason Pominville both had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 5-4 overtime win at Boston. O’Reilly has six points (3 G, 3 A) during a four-game point streak and Pominville has 11 points (5 G, 6 A) in nine games…Bruins LW Brad Marchand and RW David Pastrnak both buried a pair of goals in Saturday’s 5-4 overtime loss to Buffalo. Marchand has 10 points (5 G, 5 A) during a five-game point streak and Pastrnak has seven points (5 G, 2 A) during a four-game point streak…Bruins rookie D Charlie McAvoy recorded two assists against Buffalo and has five assists during a four-game point streak…Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews and RW William Nylander both produced a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 6-3 loss at Ottawa. Matthews has 12 points (7 G, 5 A) in eight games, while Nylander has nine points (3 G, 6 A) in eight games…Maple Leafs D Ron Hainsey earned a couple of assists at Ottawa and has six assists in the past seven games…Senators D Erik Karlsson picked up three assists in Saturday’s win against Toronto, giving him six assists in his first three games of the season…Lightning C Yanni Gourde, C Bradyen Point and rookie D Mikhail Sergachev each recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 7-1 win over Pittsburgh. Point has 10 points (4 G, 6 A) in nine games and Sergachev has seevn points (3 G, 4 A) in the past five games…Sharks C Logan Couture scored all three of his team’s goals in Saturday’s 5-3 loss at the Islanders. He has seven points (5 G, 2 A) in the past three games…Sharks C Joe Thornton added a couple of assists, giving him five points (1 G, 4 A) in the past three games…Islanders LW Anders Lee scored a pair of goals and added an assist in Saturday’s 5-3 win over San Jose. Lee has five points (4 G, 1 A) in the past four games. Islanders C John Tavares contributed a goal and two assists in the win, ending a five-game scoring drought…Islanders LW Josh Bailey added a goal and an assist vs. San Jose, and has four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past three games.

Jake Muzzin is on a roll for Los Angeles.

Kings D Jake Muzzin produced a goal and two assists in Saturday’s 6-4 win at Columbus. He has eight points (2 G, 6 A) during a six-game point streak…Kings rookie LW Alex Iafallo chipped in a couple of assists at Columbus; he had one assist in his previous six games…Blue Jackets C Nick Foligno recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday’s defeat against Los Angeles, giving him four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past four games…Panthers C Aleksander Barkov, C Vincent Trocheck and RW Evgeni Dadonov each produced a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-1 win at Washington. Barkov has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past six games, Trocheck has seven points (3 G, 4 A) in seven games, and Dadonov has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in seven games…Hurricanes LW Jeff Skinner scored a couple of goals in Saturday’s 4-3 loss at Dallas, and has six points (5 G, 1 A) in the past five games. Hurricanes LW Brock McGinn added a pair of assists, giving him four assists in the past five games…Stars RW Tyler Pitlick scored two goals in the win over Carolina; he has four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past three games…Stars C Radek Faksa contributed a couple of assists, and has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past three games…Blackhawks LW Lance Bouma and C Tommy Wingels both had a goal and an assist, while C Jonathan Toews and D Duncan Keith added two assists in Saturday’s 4-2 victory at Arizona. Keith has five assists during a four-game point streak…Wild D Ryan Suter produced a goal and two assists in Saturday’s 4-2 win at Calgary. He has five points (1 G, 4 A) in the past three games. Wild D Jared Spurgeon chipped in a goal and an assist, and has five points (1 G, 4 A) in the past five games…Wild rookie RW Luke Kunin earned a pair of assists, his first NHL points in his third career game…Flames D T.J. Brodie assisted on both Calgary goals in Saturday’s 4-2 loss to Minnesota; he has eight points (2 G, 6 A) in the past eight games. Golden Knights RW Reilly Smith had a goal and two assists in Saturday’s 3-2 overtime win against St. Louis. He has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past five games…Golden Knights C William Karlsson had a goal and an assist, and D Brad Hunt chipped in a pair of assists. Karlsson has four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past three games and Hunt has three assists in three games...Canucks LW Sven Baertschi scored two goals in Sunday’s 4-1 win at Detroit, giving him five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past five games. Canucks C Bo Horvat earned a couple of assists; he had one goal in his previous six games.

Canadiens LW Max Pacioretty launched 17 shot attempts (10 SOG) in Friday’s 6-2 loss at Anaheim…Capitals D John Carlson fired 16 shot attempts (10 SOG) in Friday’s 4-3 overtime win at Detroit then followed up with 11 shot attempts (7 SOG) in Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the Panthers. Blues D Colton Parayko had a strong game (21 for, 5 against, 80.8 CF%, 10-3 scoring chances) in Saturday’s 3-2 overtime loss at Vegas…Blue Jackets LW Boone Jenner made his season debut Saturday against Los Angeles, and recorded 11 shot attempts (6 SOG)…Capitals rookie D Christian Djoos had a strong possession showing (15 for, 3 against, 83.3 CF%) in Saturday’s loss to Florida…Sharks D Brent Burns fired 14 shot attempts (8 SOG) in Saturday’s 5-3 loss at the Islanders…Islanders LW Andrew Ladd had solid possession stats (14 for, 3 against, 82.4 CF%, 5-0 scoring chances) in the win over San Jose.

Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy turned away 28 of 29 shots in Saturday’s 7-1 win against Pittsburgh. He has a .970 save percentage in his past four starts…Sharks G Martin Jones posted a 28-save shutout in Friday’s 3-0 win at New Jersey. He has a .952 save percentage in his past three starts…Ducks G John Gibson stopped 49 of 51 shots in Friday’s 6-2 win over Montreal, giving him a .932 save percentage in seven games…Panthers G James Reimer had 41 saves on 42 shots in Saturday’s 4-1 win at Washington.

SHEAHAN-WILSON TRADE

The Pittsburgh Penguins moved to fill their third-line centre spot by acquiring Riley Sheahan from the Detroit Red Wings for Scott Wilson.

Sheahan, 25, has two goals in 88 games since the start of last season, but he’s also been buried on Detroit’s fourth line. He had been more productive in the two-and-half years previous, so it’s not unreasonable for Pittsburgh to hope that Sheahan can pull it together, especially if playing with more talented wingers in Pittsburgh. He’ll be a restricted free agent next summer, and is earning $2.075-million against the cap.

Wilson is a hard-working 25-year-old winger, who can contribute a little offensively, but is a high energy player who can skate and hit, and that’s probably going to fit on Detroit’s fourth line and, if it doesn’t, he earns a modest $625,000 against the cap.

POLAK BACK TO THE LEAFS

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Roman Polak, a 31-year-old possession black hole who is coming off a broken ankle suffered in last year’s playoffs. Ostensibly, the Maple Leafs feel some need to have Polak for penalty killing duties, and he is only making $1-million, but given Polak’s other shortcomings, this doesn’t feel like the organization is paying particularly close attention to the analytically-inclined voices that might exist in their front office.

FIRSTS

Mackenzie Weegar – The Panthers blueliner notched his first NHL goal in his fifth career game, Friday’s 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

Derek Grant – The journeyman Ducks centre scored his first two NHL goals, in his 93rd career game, Friday’s 6-2 win over Montreal.

Brendan Lemieux – Drafted by the Sabres in 2014, but traded to Winnipeg in the Evander Kane deal, the 21-year-old made his NHL debut in Friday’s 4-3 win over Minnesota. He had five points (3 G, 2 A) in four AHL games before getting promoted.

