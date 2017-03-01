A lot of trade action occurred before the NHL Trade Deadline, but Scott Cullen breaks down the deals here.

Here are some of the trades that have already happened:

Shattenkirk to the Capitals

Smith to the Rangers

Boyle, Burrows, Benn trades

Statistically Speaking breaks down the deadline deals, with more to come…

2016-2017 STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI David Desharnais Montreal C 31 4 6 10 51.4 1.5 103.7 54.8 13:06 Brandon Davidson Edmonton D 28 0 1 1 48.9 2.3 101.3 50.4 15:24

The Oilers Get: C David Desharnais

Desharnais, 30, has been a productive player for the Canadiens, scoring more than 45 points three times. However, this year, he’s been on the outside looking in, playing in just 31 games with his average ice time (13:06) his lowest since his rookie season, 2010-2011.

In Edmonton, the hope will be for Desharnais to get back on track as a third-line centre. If he can handle the role, that will allow the Oilers to keep Leon Draisaitl on the right wing with Connor McDavid, a combination that has been very effective this season.

Desharnais is more playmaker than shooter, and tends to have his usage tilted towards the offensive zone, but in a supporting role, he could have some value for the Oilers.

In the final year of a contract with a $3.5-million cap hit, Desharnais will be a free agent in the summer. The Canadiens are retaining 20% of the salary on this contract.

The Canadiens Get: D Brandon Davidson

Davidson is a 25-year-old blueliner who has taken a step back this season after a breakout year in 2015-2016. His ice time has dropped, from 19:12 per game last season to 15:24 per game this season, but in his brief 91-game NHL career, he’s performed admirably.

Montreal’s blueline is crowded at the moment, with eight NHLers under contract, including newly-acquired Jordie Benn and Nikita Nesterov, who was added from Tampa Bay earlier in the season. There will be some competition for jobs.

Davidson is under contract through next season, with a cap hit of $1.425-million, after which he will be a restricted free agent.

Verdict: This is a strange use of assets for the Oilers. While Desharnais could address a need for the Oilers, he’s also a short-term solution, while Davidson can be a useful asset in Montreal for years to come. In a one-for-one deal, Montreal appears to be getting the better side.

2016-2017 STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Steve Ott Detroit C/LW 42 3 3 6 44.9 -5.1 97.0 43.8 10:28

The Canadiens Get: C/LW Steve Ott

Ott is a 34-year-old super-pest who has scored six goals in 141 games over the past three seasons. He’s gritty and the Habs management has been on a quest for grit since last season but, as always, the question is whether the added grit is worth it.

Ott is a good face-off guy (57.0% over the past three seasons) and if he’s going to play regularly on Montreal’s fourth line that would figure to come at the expense of Brian Flynn.

With an expiring deal that costs $800,000 against the cap, Ott is at least easy to fit in Montreal’s salary structure.

The Red Wings Get: A sixth-round pick

Getting anything in return for Ott, considering his limited productivity, is a worthwhile play for the Wings, even if a sixth-round pick brings about a 15% chance of turning into an NHL player.

For a Red Wings team that needs to re-stock the cupboards, it makes sense to get as many picks as possible.

Verdict: It’s not as if the Canadiens paid a steep price to get Ott, but the thinking that they somehow need Ott to improve the team is a cautionary tale. Montreal isn’t struggling right now because they don’t have enough grit – there’s been enough investment in that already – but Ott fits with a mentality that seems to have overtaken the Montreal front office.

2016-2017 STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Jannik Hansen Vancouver RW 28 6 7 13 48.2 -0.8 102.7 56.1 16:21

2016-2017 AHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS +/- Nikolay Goldobin San Jose (AHL) LW 46 15 26 41 +5

The Sharks Get: RW Jannik Hansen

Hansen, 30, is a strong skater who scored a career-high 22 goals last season, but has been injured this year and his production has dipped.

Nevertheless, he’s a nice option as a top-nine winger who can kill penalties. He could conceivably bump a disappointing Mikkel Boedker down the San Jose depth chart.

Hansen is signed through next season, at a cap hit of $2.5-million, with the Canucks retaining 20% of that salary. It’s a reasonable price for what Hansen can provide.

A couple of veteran forwards moving out of Vancouver.

The Canucks Get: RW Nikolay Goldobin and a conditional pick

Goldobin is a 21-year-old who was a first-round pick of the Sharks in 2014. He’s been able to put up points in the AHL, and should get a good look in Vancouver.

The conditional pick is a fourth-rounder, with the chance for it to be a first-round pick if the Sharks win the Stanley Cup this year. A fourth-round pick brings a little less than 15% chance of turning into an NHL player. The 30th pick in the first round has, historically, brought a little below a 40% chance of yielding an NHLer.

Verdict: While Hansen is a solid veteran winger, the upside of Goldobin makes this a really good move for the Canucks. There’s no guarantee that Goldobin works out as an NHLer, but it’s definitely the kind of move that the Canucks should make, in the hopes that he turns into a legitimate NHL scorer. Coupled with the Burrows trade to Ottawa, Vancouver suddenly looks like they’re making savvy moves with an eye to the future.

