Burns' brilliance continues; Backlund, Crosby, Coyle, Stepan and more in Scott Cullen's Statistically Speaking.

San Jose's playmaking blueliner Brent Burns scored the overtime winner and added an assist in a 3-2 win at Anaheim.

Burns has 20 points (8 G, 12 A) in the past 17 games and leads all defencemen with 34 points in 35 games. He also leads the league 145 shots on goal, and 4.1 shots per game.

HEROES

Mikael Backlund - Calgary's two-way ace centre scored two goals and added an assist in a 6-3 win at Colorado. He has 10 points (5 G, 5 A) in the past seven games. Backlund's teammate, Johnny Gaudreau also had two goals and an assist at Calgary, and has 14 points (4 G, 10 A) in 10 games since returning from his broken finger.

Sidney Crosby - The Penguins superstar put up a goal and two assists, with team-best possession stats (12 for, 2 against, 85.7 CF%, 10-2 scoring chances) in a 5-2 win at New Jersey, giving him eight points (4 G, 4 A) during a five-game point streak. He's up to a league-leading 25 goals in 30 games.

Charlie Coyle - Minnesota's power forward earned two assists in a 3-2 overtime win at Nashville, giving him 11 points (3 G, 8 A) in the past seven games.

Derek Stepan - The Rangers centre scored two goals in a 4-3 win against Ottawa, and has seven points (4 G, 3 A) in the past four games.

ZEROES

Nicklas Backstrom and Marcus Johansson - The Washington forward duo was on the ice for three goals against in a 4-3 loss at the Islanders.

John Moore - The Devils defenceman had a rough game (3 for, 10 against, 23.1 CF%, 1-7 scoring chances, two goals against) in a 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh.

Calvin Pickard - Colorado's netminder surrendered six goals on 31 shots in a 6-3 loss to Calgary. He has a .881 save percentage in his past nine games.

VITAL SIGNS

Troy Brouwer - Calgary's veteran right winger suffered a hand injury in the game before the Christmas break and remained out of the lineup in a 6-3 win at Colorado.

SHORT SHIFTS

Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin came out of the Christmas break firing.

Penguins LW Carl Hagelin contributed a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win at New Jersey; he had zero points in the previous six games…Penguins C Evgeni Malkin also had a goal and an assist, giving him 24 points (7 G, 17 A) in the past 16 games…Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin picked up a goal and an assist, with 13 shot attempts (9 SOG), in a 4-3 loss at the Islanders, and has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past five games…Capitals RW Justin Williams also had a goal and an assist, giving him nine points (6 G, 3 A) in the past 10 games…Islanders LW Andrew Ladd scored a couple of goals against the Capitals; he had two goals in the previous eight games…Islanders D Thomas Hickey earned a pair of assists after managing a goal and no assists in the previous 11 games…Islanders C Alan Quine also had two assists, giving him five points (1 G, 4 A) in the past six games…Senators LW Mike Hoffman had two assists in a 4-3 loss at the Rangers. He has 13 points (6 G, 7 A) in his past 12 games…Rangers D Nick Holden scored twice against Ottawa, and has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past nine games…Bruins RW David Backes and C David Krejci both had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 loss at Columbus. Backes has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past seven games, while Krejci had three points (2 G, 1 A) in his previous 10 games…Blue Jackets LW Scott Hartnell recorded a goal and an assist against Boston, giving him six points (4 G, 2 A) in the past five games…Sabres C Jack Eichel scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 win at Detroit, snapping a five-game scoreless drought…Sabres LW Evander Kane scored twice at Detroit, giving him 11 points (8 G, 3 A) in the past 13 games…Wild RW Jordan Schroeder had two assists in a 3-2 overtime win at Nashville, and has three points (1 G, 2 A) in three games since he was recalled from the AHL…Jets D Jacob Trouba contributed two assists in a 3-1 win at Chicago; he has five points (1 G, 4 A) in the past seven games…Flames RW Kris Versteeg chipped in a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win at Colorado, giving him 11 points (4 G, 7 A) in the past 11 games…Flames defencemen T.J. Brodie and Dennis Wideman added a couple of assists at Colorado. Brodie has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past six games, and Wideman had four assists in his previous 20 games…Avalanche LW Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals against Calgary; he had one assist in his previous eight games after returning from injury…Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon contributed a pair of assists, and has 17 points (7 G, 10 A) in the past 19 games…Stars C Jason Spezza produced a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win at Arizona, giving him nine points (3 G, 6 A) in the past nine games.

Bruins D Colin Miller had a terrific possession game (30 for, 4 against, 88.2 F%, 16-2 scoring chances) in a 4-3 loss at Columbus…The Red Wings defence pairing of Brendan Smith and Niklas Kronwall had a strong game (18 for, 4 against, 81.8 CF%, 11-1 scoring chances) in a 4-3 loss to Buffalo…Flames RW Alex Chiasson controlled play (16 for, 3 against, 84.2 CF%, 7-1 scoring chances) at Colorado…Ducks rookie RW Ondrej Kase had a ridiculous possession game (18 for, 1 against, 94.7 CF%, 6-0 scoring chances) in a 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose.

Connor Hellebucyk came up big for the Jets in Chicago.

Jets G Connor Hellebuyck turned away 34 of 35 shots in a 3-1 win at Chicago. He has a .938 save percentage in his past four starts…Sabres G Robin Lehner stopped 40 of 43 shots in a 4-3 win at Detroit, and has a .926 save percentage in his past 11 games…Stars G Kari Lehtonen had 35 saves on 37 shots in a 3-2 win at Arizona; he has a .928 save percentage in his past seven starts…Sharks G Martin Jones stopped 34 of 36 shots in a 3-2 overtime win at Anaheim, and has a .924 save percentage in his past dozen starts.

FANTASY FOCUS

The most added player still owned in fewer than half of TSN leagues:

Mikael Granlund is making a difference for the red-hot Wild.

Mikael Granlund - The Wild playmaker has shifted to the wing this season and has 11 points (3 G, 8 A) in the past 10 games. Owned: 40.3%

Jake Gardiner - Toronto's smooth-skating blueliner has added some offensive firepower, recording eight points (2 G, 6 A) in the past eight games. Owned: 39.6%

Anders Lee - Following a slow start, the Isles' power forward has been a goal-scoring force, talling 15 points (12 G, 3 A) in the past 16 games. Owned: 27.8%

Mark Letestu - More than a typical fourth-line centre in Edmonton, Letestu has 11 points (5 G, 6 A) in the past 12 games. Owned: 12.2%

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference and www.naturalstattrick.com

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca

