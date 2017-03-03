An immediate impact in Ottawa from Alex Burrows; Strome, Eichel, O’Reilly and more in Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Alex Burrows – Ottawa’s trade deadline acquisition scored both goals in a 2-1 win against Colorado. He had four points (2 G, 2 A) in his last 20 games with the Canucks.

Ryan Strome – The Islanders centre put up a goal and two assists in a 5-4 win against Dallas, giving him 14 points (5 G, 9 A) in the past 15 games.

Jack Eichel and Ryan O’Reilly – Buffalo’s top two centres both produced a goal and two assists in a 6-3 win vs. Arizona. Eichel is on a tear, with 19 points (3 G, 16 A) in the past 14 games, and O’Reilly has 11 points (4 G, 7 A) in his past 12 games.

ZEROES

Devils offence – New Jersey managed just 15 shots on goal in a 1-0 loss at Washington. C Adam Henrique didn’t generate a shot attempt in 18:57 of ice time.

Keith Yandle – The Panthers blueliner was on the wrong side of the puck (6 fot, 24 against, 20.0 CF%, 2-12 scoring chances) in a 2-1 shootout loss to Philadelphia.

Brendan Perlini – The Coyotes rookie left winger failed to generate a shot attempt and was on the ice for three even-strength goals against in a 6-3 loss at Buffalo.

VITAL SIGNS

Roberto Luongo – A hip injury has knocked Florida’s netminder out of action for at least a week. Reto Berra has been called up, but James Reimer will get the starts in Luongo’s absence.

Ryan Ellis – Nashville’s defenceman suffered a lower-body injury at Montreal, which forced him to leave the game. It could be a significant loss for the Predators, as he has nine points (3 G, 6 A) in the past 11 games.

Kyle Okposo – The Sabres winger suffered an upper-body injury against Arizona. He has 12 points (4 G, 8 A) in the past 14 games.

Antoine Roussel – Dallas’ agitating winger blocked a Johnny Boychuk shot with his hand, a move that likely will knock him out for the rest of the season.

David Schlemko – The San Jose defenceman didn’t play the last two periods against Vancouver, due to an undisclosed injury.

SHORT SHIFTS

Marcus Foligno had a rare two-goal performance against Arizona.

Sabres LW Marcus Foligno scored a pair of goals in a 6-3 win over Arizona; he had two goals and zero assists in his previous 23 games…Sabres RW Sam Reinhart added a goal and an assist, and has nine points (4 G, 5 A) in the past 10 games…Panthers D Aaron Ekblad scored a goal, with 14 shot attempts (9 SOG), in a 2-1 shootout loss at Philadelphia; he had four points (1 G, 3 A) in his previous 15 games…Senators LW Mike Hoffman had two assists in a 2-1 win over Colorado, and has six points (1 G, 5 A) in the past six games…Islanders D Nick Leddy contributed a goal and an assist in a 5-4 win against Dallas. He had one assist in the previous seven games…Stars LW Jamie Benn scored two goals in the loss, giving him 25 points (13 G, 12 A) in the past 19 games…Stars C Tyler Seguin added two assists, and has 12 points (2 G, 10 A) in the past eight games…Benn was on for three goals against and Seguin on for four against (and one for) at even strength against the Islanders…Stars C Jason Spezza produced a goal and an assist, and has nine points (3 G, 6 A) in his past 11 games…Sharks C Logan Couture produced a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win against Vancouver, giving him nine points (4 G, 5 A) in the past 10 games…Sabres rookie RW Justin Bailey had strong possession stats (14 for, 3 against, 82.4 CF%, 7-1 scoring chances) in a 6-3 win over Arizona…Islanders LW Anders Lee had a strong game (21 for, 5 against, 80.8 CF%, 10-3 scoring chances) in a 5-4 win against Dallas.

Officer Bobrovsky is one the case.

Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky had a 38-save shutout in a 1-0 win vs. Minnesota. He has a .947 save percentage in his past seven starts…Wild G Devan Dubnyk turned away 39 of 40 shots in the loss, and has a .935 save percentage in his past nine games…Flyers G Steve Mason blocked 39 of 40 shots in a 2-1 shootout win against Florida and has stopped 72 of 73 shots in his past two starts…Canadiens G Carey Price stopped 24 of 25 shots in a 2-1 win against Nashville, giving him a .947 save percentage in his past six starts…Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist turned away 32 of 33 shots in a 2-1 win over Boston, and has a .932 save percentage in his past dozen starts…Kings G Jonathan Quick had 29 saves on 31 shots in a 3-2 shootout win against Toronto. He has a .921 save percentage in four starts this season…Panthers G James Reimer had 35 saves on 36 shots after replacing an injured Roberto Luongo in a 2-1 shootout loss at Philadelphia. Reimer has a .941 save percentage in his past nine games…Avalanche G Calvin Pickard stopped 40 of 42 shots in a 2-1 loss at Ottawa, and has a .943 save percentage in his past five starts.

FIRSTS

Josh-Ho Sang earned his promotion with strong play in the AHL.

Marcus Sorenson – The San Jose right winger scored his first NHL goal, in his fourth career game, a 3-1 win against Vancouver.

Josh Ho-Sang – The 28th pick in the 2014 Draft, Ho-Sang made his NHL debut for the Islanders, playing 17 minutes in a 5-4 win at Dallas. He had 36 points (10 G, 26 A) in 48 AHL games to earn his promotion.

J.T. Compher – Acquired by Colorado from Buffalo as part of the Ryan O’Reilly trade, Compher made his NHL debut in a 2-1 loss to Ottawa. The 21-year-old rookie pro out of the University of Michigan had 30 points (13 G, 17 A) in 41 AHL games.

Kevin Rooney – An undrafted free agent out of Providence College, the 23-year-old centre made his NHL debut for the Devils in a 1-0 loss at Washington. He had 17 points (10 G, 7 A) in 57 AHL games.

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference, www.naturalstattrick.com and www.datarink.com

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca