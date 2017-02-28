Three NHL teams from Eastern Canada got the jump on trade deadline action by making depth acquisitions a couple of days before the deadline.

Statistically Speaking looks at the Toronto Maple Leafs picking up Brian Boyle, the Ottawa Senators acquiring Alex Burrows and the Montreal Canadiens bringing in Jordie Benn.

2016-2017 STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Brian Boyle Tampa Bay C 54 13 9 22 53.6 2.3 101.5 46.9 13:42

2016-2017 AHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS +/- Byron Froese Toronto (AHL) C 48 24 15 39 +9

The Maple Leafs Get: C Brian Boyle

Boyle, 32, is a very good veteran checking centre for a relatively young team to add for a playoff push. This is the third consecutive season in which he’s reached double digits in goals and he’s having a strong all-around season, driving play forward despite starting more of his shifts in the defensive zone.

At 6-foot-6, he can be a tough matchup for big scoring centres, and has proven throughout his career that he’s a very good fourth-line centre who has the ability to move up into a third-line role as well, if needed.

In Toronto, Boyle fills a glaring need, as the fourth-line centre spot had been inhabited by Ben Smith and Frederik Gauthier, neither of whom is nearly as accomplished as Boyle.

Boyle has played for contenders in recent seasons, accumulating 100 career playoff games, including 95 in the past five seasons, so presumably that experience is something that the Maple Leafs would like to add to a team with precious little postseason experience.

Boyle comes with a $2-million cap hit and will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer.

The Lightning Get: C Byron Froese and a conditional second-round pick

Froese is a 25-year-old centre who was a blue-collar checker for the Maple Leafs last season, but has found a scoring touch in the AHL this year. He may not be much more than a good AHL player, but does give the Lightning some organizational depth. He will be a restricted free agent this summer.

The second-round pick that goes to Tampa Bay will be the highest of one originally belonging to Toronto, Ottawa and San Jose, and should bring better than a one-in-three chance of turning into an NHL player.

Barring future trades, Cedric Paquette figures to handle the fourth-line centre role for the Lightning.

Verdict: While a second-round pick for a fourth-line centre might generally seem like a high price, Boyle is worth it for the Maple Leafs. He’s good and addresses an area of need for a team that would like to get over the hump to get into the playoffs.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Alex Burrows Vancouver LW 55 9 11 20 48.5 -1.2 99.6 48.5 14:58

2016-2017 ALLSVENSKAN STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS +/- Jonathan Dahlen Timra IK (Swe-1) C 44 24 18 42 +14

The Senators Get: LW Alex Burrows

Burrows is a 35-year-old winger with a well-earned reputation as one of the league’s most annoying opponents.

He’s an adequate third or fourth-line winger, but the last time he’s managed to score more than 30 points once in the past four seasons.

Ottawa is intent on making the playoffs, and they could surely use improved forward depth, but it’s hard to justify the notion that it’s worth signing him to a two-year, $5-million contract extension just to get the deal done.

Alex Burrows adds an agitating presence to the Senators lineup.





The Canucks Get: LW Johnathan Dahlen

Dahlen was a second-round pick of the Senators last summer and the 19-year-old has been scoring effectively in the Swedish Allsvenskan, and tallied five goals in seven games at the World Junior Hockey Championships this year.

He’s not big, but is clearly skilled, so there is some upside worth exploring and it makes all kinds of sense for the Canucks to get this kind of asset in exchange for a player with an expiring contract.

Verdict: Dahlen is a good enough prospect to make the deal questionable for Ottawa from the start, but adding a two-year contract for a mid-30s winger on top of it makes this deal tough to rationalize over all. If Burrows plays well and helps the Senators get into the playoffs, they won’t mind, but that’s not necessarily the best long-term asset evaluation either.

2016-2017 STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Jordie Benn Dallas D 58 2 13 15 49.1 -1.7 98.9 44.3 18:37 Greg Pateryn Montreal D 24 1 5 6 52.2 1.2 100.5 51.5 14:23

The Canadiens Get: D Jordie Benn

Benn, 29, has rebounded this season after a miserable 2015-2016 season. He’s a no-frills third-pair defenceman who is an effective penalty killer.

He adds depth to the Montreal blueline and is under contract for two more seasons at a modest $1.1-million cap hit. So long as he manages to hold a spot in the lineup, that’s a reasonable price to pay.

Jordie Benn had been a steady defender in Dallas this season.

The Stars Get: D Greg Pateryn and a fourth-round pick

Pateryn, 26, has been a fringe NHLer, playing 82 career games in the league, and while he’s not a game-breaker by any stretch, his performance thus far does suggest that he’s capable of playing at this level.

In Dallas, Pateryn will still be battling for playing time – Patrik Nemeth and Jamie Oleksiak have both been frequent healthy scratches this season and prospect Julius Honka is knocking on the door for a job – but it’s a fresh start, and one that pretty much had to happen for Pateryn after his wife’s frustration over his situation boiled over on Twitter.

Dallas’ depth on the blueline will help them absorb losing a player to Las Vegas in the expansion draft.

Pateryn is under contract through next season, with a reasonable cap hit of $800,000, a bargain price if he manages to earn regular playing time.

Because Pateryn is under contract for one less season, the Stars also land a fourth-round pick, which brings a little less than 20% chance of turning into an NHL player; effectively a sweetener to get the deal done.

Verdict: Neither defenceman has a great range of possibilities, either upside or downside, so we’ll call it a draw.

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com and www.hockey-reference

