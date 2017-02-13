Backstrom is brilliant; Berglund, Arvidsson, Trocheck, Kane and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Nicklas Backstrom – The Washington playmaker put up a goal and two assists in Saturday’s 6-4 win against Anaheim. He has 13 points (4 G, 9 A) during a seven-game point streak and is tied for second in the league with 60 points, one behind league leader Connor McDavid.

Patrik Berglund – The Blues centre recorded a hat trick in Saturday’s 4-2 win over Montreal, giving him six goals in the past five games.

Viktor Arvidsson – Nashville’s breakout star winger scored his first career hat trick in Saturday’s 7-4 loss to Florida, and added an assist in Sunday's 5-3 win against Dallas, giving him 14 points (8 G, 6 A) in the past 12 games. He also had great possession stats (43 for, 13 against, 76.8 CF%) over the weekend too.

Vincent Trocheck – The Florida centre put up two goals and an assist in Saturday’s 7-4 win at Nashville, and has 16 points (9 G, 7 A) in the past 13 games.

Patrick Kane – Chicago’s dynamic scoring winger had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 5-2 victory at Winnipeg then added a goal and two assists in Saturday’s 5-1 win at Edmonton. He has nine points (4 G, 5 A) during a five-game point streak.

ZEROES

Mark Scheifele - Winnipeg's rising star centre was on the ice for four goals against in two games this weekend, and ended up a minus-7 in losses to Tampa Bay and Chicago.

Chris Stewart - The Wild winger had a rough weekend (6 for, 30 against, 16.7 CF%) against Tampa Bay and Detroit.

Pekka Rinne – Nashville’s netminder was pulled after allowing four goals on 16 shots in Saturday’s 7-4 loss to Florida, then allowed three goals on 21 shots in Sunday’s 5-3 win over Dallas. He had a .939 save percentage in his previous 13 games.

Cam Talbot – Edmonton’s goalie was pulled after allowing four goals on 20 shots in Saturday’s 5-1 loss to Chicago, and has a .892 save percentage in his past five starts.

Cam Ward – Carolina’s veteran goaltender gave up five goals on 27 shots in Saturday’s 5-2 loss at Dallas, leaving him with a .864 save percentage in his past nine games.

VITAL SIGNS

Tyler Johnson – The Tampa Bay centre missed Friday’s 2-1 shootout loss to Minnesota due to an undisclosed injury.

Matt Dumba – Minnesota’s second-pair defenceman suffered a lower-body injury Friday, opening the door for Christian Folin to return to the lineup.

Tobias Enstrom - The veteran Winnipeg defenceman suffered a lower-body injury.

Kris Russell – Edmoton’s veteran defenceman is out with an undisclosed injury.

Bo Horvat – Vancouver’s leading scorer suffered an apparent foot injury blocking a shot Sunday; updates on his status to come.

Matt Beleskey – The Bruins winger was a healthy scratch against Vancouver Saturday. He has two goals in 33 games.

Jordan Weal - The Flyers called up the 24-year-old winger from the AHL, where he had 47 points (15 G, 32 A) in 43 games. He had a dominant first game (19 for, 2 against, 90.5 CF%, with linemates Sean Couturier and Jakub Voracek.

SHORT SHIFTS

Jonathan Toews is starting to score after a slow start to the season.

Blackhawks RW Artemi Panarin produced a goal and two assists in Friday’s 5-2 victory at Winnipeg, and has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past five games…Blackhawks C Artem Anisimov had a goal and an assist at Winnipeg, and added a goal in Saturday’s 5-1 win at Edmonton. He has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past five games… Blackhawks D Duncan Keith had a goal and an assist at Winnipeg, and has nine points (3 G, 6 A) in the past eight games…Blackhawks LW Richard Panik scored twice and added an assist at Edmonton, giving him nine points (4 G, 5 A) in the past nine games…Blackhawks C Jonathan Toews had a couple of assists at Edmonton, and has 13 points (4 G, 9 A) in the past nine games…Blues LW David Perron recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-2 win at Montreal, giving him five points (1 G, 4 A) in the past four games…Blues LW Jaden Schwartz and D Alex Pietrangelo both contributed a couple of assists at Montreal. Schwartz has 10 points (1 G, 9 A) in the past 11 games and Pietrangelo has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past seven games…Canadiens LW Max Pacioretty produced a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-2 loss to St. Louis, and has 15 points (9 G, 6 A) in the past 15 games…Bruins LW Frank Vatrano put up a goal and two assists in Saturday’s 4-3 win over Vancouver then added a goal in Sunday’s 4-0 win over Montreal. He had one goal and no assists in the previous eight games…Bruins C David Krejci had two assists against Vancouver then scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday’s win over Montreal, giving him eight points (3 G, 5 A) in the past six games…Canucks LW Alex Burrows had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 loss at Boston and added a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 4-2 win at Buffalo. He had no points in his previous 13 games.

The return of Jonathan Huberdeau is a big lift for the Panthers.

Panthers LW Jonathan Huberdeau scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday’s 7-4 win at Nashville; he has five points (2 G, 3 A) in his first three games of the season…Panthers LW Jussi Jokinen scored a goal and added an assist at Nashville, giving him six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past five games…Panthers RW Reilly Smith added a couple of assists; he had two points (1 G, 1 A) in the previous nine games…Predators D Roman Josi had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 7-4 loss to Florida then scored two goals in Sunday’s 5-3 win against Dallas. He has eight points (4 G, 4 A) in his past seven games…Stars RW Patrick Eaves scored two goals in Saturday’s 5-2 win against Carolina and has 11 points (6 G, 5 A) in the past 12 games…Stars LW Curtis McKenzie had a goal and an assist against Carolina; he had two assists in his previous 11 games…Stars LW Jamie Benn had two assists against Carolina then added a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 5-3 loss at Nashville. He has 16 points (8 G, 8 A) in the past 12 games…Hurricanes RW Elias Lindholm and C Jordan Staal both contributed a couple of assists in Saturday’s 5-2 loss at Dallas. Lindholm has 18 points (3 G, 15 A) in the past 16 games and Staal has 16 points (4 G, 12 A) in the past 16 games…Blues Jackets LW Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 2-1 win against Detroit; he had two assists in the previous 10 games…Blue Jackets C Brandon Dubinsky added a couple of assists, giving him seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past five games…Sabres LW Evander Kane scored two goals in Saturday’s 3-1 win at Toronto, giving him 11 points (6 G, 5 A) in the past 11 games…Sabres C Jack Eichel earned three assists, and has 14 points (5 G, 9 A) in the past 14 games…Sabres RW Sam Reinhart added a goal and an assist and has four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past four games…Rangers D Kevin Klein scored a pair of goals in Saturday’s 4-2 win against Colorado; he had two points (1 G, 1 A) in his previous 18 games…Rangers C Oscar Lindberg had a couple of assists, and had one goal and no assists in his previous 10 games…Lightning D Victor Hedman, LW Ondrej Palat and RW Brayden Point each had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-1 victory at Winnipeg. Hedman has six points (1 G, 5 A) in the past six games, Palat had three points (1 G, 2 A) in his previous nine games, and Point has nine points (5 G, 4 A) in the past 11 games…Capitals LW Marcus Johansson, RW T.J. Oshie and LW Daniel Winnik each had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 6-4 win over Anaheim. Johansson has eight points (4 G, 4 A) in the past four games, Oshie has eight points (5 G, 3 A) in the past six games, and Winnik had one assist in his previous 10 games…Ducks C Ryan Getzlaf scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday’s 6-4 loss at Washington. He has 14 points (5 G, 9 A) in the past 16 games…Ducks RW Jakob Silfverberg added a goal and an assist, giving him seven points (4 G, 3 A) in the past six games…Ducks D Cam Fowler added a couple of assists, giving him seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past nine games…Coyotes C Martin Hanzal scored two goals in Saturday’s 4-3 OT win against Pittsburgh, giving him six points (3 G, 3 A) in his past seven games…Coyotes D Oliver Ekman-Larsson contributed a couple of assists, and has 10 points (2 G, 8 A) in the past 13 games.

Mikko Koivu has been quietly and consistently excellent for the Wild.

Sharks D Brent Burns continued his tour de force season with two goals in Sunday’s 4-1 win at New Jersey. He has 24 points (9 G, 15 A) in the past 19 games…Sharks rookie Sharks RW Kevin Labanc added a couple of assists; he had three assists in his previous 15 games…Sharks C Joe Thornton had a goal and an assist, giving him six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past seven games…Wild LW Zach Parise scored two goals in Sunday’s 6-3 win vs. Detroit, giving him six points (5 G, 1 A) in his past eight games…Wild C Charlie Coyle contributed a goal and an assist, and has six points (1 G, 5 A) in the past four games…Wild C Mikko Koivu, RW Jason Pominville and D Gustav Olofsson each had a couple of assists against Detroit. Koivu has 22 points (8 G, 14 A) in the past 22 games, Pominville has 17 points (4 G, 13 A) in the past 12 games and those were Olofsson’s first points in the sixth game of his NHL career…Red Wings RW Anthony Mantha produced a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 6-3 loss at Minnesota, giving him seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past seven games…Red Wings D Xavier Ouellet added a couple of assists; he had one assist in his previous nine games…Islanders LW Anders Lee scored two goals in Sunday’s 5-1 win against Colorado, giving him 16 points (7 G, 9 A) in the past 13 games…Islanders D Nick Leddy produced a goal and two assists, and has 10 points (2 G, 8 A) in the past 11 games…Islanders C John Tavares and D Johnny Boychuk both had a couple of assists, Tavares has 19 points (9 G, 10 A) in the past 15 games and Boychuk has four assists in the past four games…Predators RW James Neal and D P.K. Subban both had a couple of assists in Sunday’s 5-3 win over Dallas. Neal has four points (3 G, 1 A) in his past 18 games and Subban had three assists in his past 14 games…Stars C Tyler Seguin accrued three assists in Sunday’s 5-3 loss at Nashville, and has 13 points (5 G, 8 A) in the past 14 games…Canucks C Michael Chaput scored two goals in Sunday’s 4-2 win at Buffalo; he had no points in his previous 14 games…Canucks C Bo Horvat added a goal and an assist, giving him eight points (4 G, 4 A) in the past nine games.

Craig Anderson had a great return to the Ottawa lineup.

Senators G Craig Anderson returned to the Ottawa net for the first time in more than two months with a 33-save shutout in Saturday’s 3-0 win over the Islanders…Bruins G Tuukka Rask 25-save shutout in Sunday’s 4-0 win against Montreal; he had a .853 save percentage in his previous 13 games…Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 37 of 38 shots in Friday’s 2-1 shootout loss at Minnesota, and has a .935 save percentage in his past seven games…Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky saved 35 of 36 shots in Saturday’s 2-1 win against Detroit; he had a .875 save percentage in his past six starts…Lightning G Ben Bishop stopped 32 of 33 shots in Saturday’s 4-1 victory at Winnipeg and has a .961 save percentage in his past three starts…Blackhawks G Scott Darling 30 saves on 31 shots in Saturday’s 5-1 win at Edmonton, giving him .949 save percentage in the past five games.

FIRSTS

Josh Archibald – The 24-year-old Penguins winger scored his first two NHL goals in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss at Arizona, the second game of his NHL career. He had 22 points (11 G, 11 A) and was plus-24 in 48 AHL games.

Peter Cehlarik – Boston’s 21-year-old right winger made his NHL debut Saturday and had two assists Sunday. The 2013 third-round pick had 33 points (18 G, 15 A) and was plus-9 in 40 AHL games to earn his promotion.

FANTASY FOCUS

Players being added the most, yet still available in more than half of TSN leagues:

Ryan Strome is on a roll for the Islanders.

Josh Bailey – He’s gone three games without a point, yet the Isles winger still has 14 points (6 G, 8 A) in the past 15 games. Owned: 39.5%

Nikita Zaitsev – Toronto’s rookie defenceman has eight points (1 G, 7 A) in the past 10 games. Owned: 26.5%

Ryan Strome – Another Isles forward picking up the pace offensively, Strome has eight points (3 G, 5 A) in the past seven games. Owned: 6.4%

Brett Connolly – An unheralded third-line winger for the Capitals, Connolly has eight points (4 G, 4 A) in the past six games and is starting to draw a little bit of fantasy interest. Owned: 5.0%

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference, www.naturalstattrick.com and www.datarink.com

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca